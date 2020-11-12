Itinerant Tent / Fabrizio Pugliese + Gabriel Huarte

-
Architects: Fabrizio Pugliese, Gabriel Huarte
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2020
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Rothoblaas, Egger, Petrilac
- Lead Architect:Fabrizio Pugliese, Gabriel Huarte
- Collaborators:Andrea Maldonado, Alexia Artagnan, Emilia Migali.
- Construction:Fabrizio Pugliese, Gabriel Huarte, Andrea Maldonado, Lucero Baran, Candela Giacopuzzi, Clara Inés Mateos , Cecchi Valentina Rossi, Sol Lauría, Agustina Belén Goris, Alejandro Esteva, Matias Emiliano Menchon, Elisandro Adrián, Rodrigo Corvalan.
- City:Ceibas
- Country:Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The project emerges as a nomadic and ephemeral structure that can be assembled in a short time by only a few people in different locations. The mounting system consists of five elements.
When we rethink the nomadic dwelling, we think of the first settlers of the Río de la Plata-River. And when we think of a playful and itinerant community, we inevitably think of circus architecture. It is from the overlapping game of these temporarily incongruous images that the idea of a travelling tent arises.
A flexible framework of free appropriation, which by its own configuration and atmosphere, proposes fertile settings for gathering, sharing and interacting, as well as functioning simply as a shelter of shade. The project was built in the 2020 edition of the Hellowood Argentina-festival together with a team of eleven students. Due to its capacity of flexible assembly, we will take action to make sure it keeps moving.