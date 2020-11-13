Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Colombia
  5. Contree Experience Room / Ingeniería y Diseño Digital - IDD Conconcreto

Contree Experience Room / Ingeniería y Diseño Digital - IDD Conconcreto

Save this project
Contree Experience Room / Ingeniería y Diseño Digital - IDD Conconcreto

© Mauricio Carvajal© Mauricio Carvajal© Mauricio Carvajal© Mauricio Carvajal+ 30

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
Medellin, Colombia
  • Architects: Ingeniería y Diseño Digital - IDD Conconcreto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  91
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mauricio Carvajal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Estudios de iluminación, IO Mabe, Industrial Conconcreto, Mueble Ideas, Perceptual, Purezza, Revit, SketchUp, Vitalum
  • Design Team:Sergio Restrepo, Ana María Torres, Santiago Giraldo
  • Bioclimatic Design:Carolina Bedoya
  • Structural Engineers:David Henao, Juan Daniel Angel, Daniel Arboleda
  • Collaborators:Daniel Arboleda
  • Network Engineers:Jaime Zuluaga, Julián Ortega.
  • Furniture :Laura Victoria González
  • Landscape:Epífita
  • Steel Structure:Industrial Conconcreto
  • Construction:Constructora Conconcreto
  • Project Director:Arquitecta Gloria Ochoa J.
  • Clients:Conconcreto Living
  • City:Medellin
  • Country:Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

Text description provided by the architects. The Contree experience room arises from the need of creating a sales space for a residential condominium project, it's site being a priviledge location in the city of Medellín, Colombia, surrounded by forests and with beautiful views over the city. The requirement was also a space that could be easily disassembled and reused according to the client's changing needings. In order to achieve this, the project was conceived from the beginning as a modular metal structure, reducing welding at minimum, and with a stilt support system, that allows it to be inserted on different kinds of grounds and topographies.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
Save this picture!
General plan
General plan
Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

In order to facilitate the modules assemblage, we chose to use an efficient and flexible form: the hexagon, and started placing them on the site according to the space needings and site existing elements, thus, recognizing the wooded environment, highlighting its beauty and achieving a visual mix of trophic and anthropic elements.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

Every module or architectural piece was covered by honest materials, wood and metal, looking for a color palette that reflects a balanced mix of the hand of nature and human transforming power.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

This proposal is intended to dilute the limits between outside and inside, forcing the user to cross to open spaces in order to access the sequentially arranged interior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

The Structure, composed of several typical modules, allowed to speed up designs, fabrication and assemblage, thanks to standardization of the different pieces. Also, it allowed to get a cleaner and environment-friendly building as being a prefabricated structure and then quickly assembled on site.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
Save this picture!
Section D
Section D
Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

From early stages, supported by BIM methodology, it was developed in an integrated way between the different design disciplines, architecture, structural, MEP and construction, reducing at minimums clashes and uncoordinated solutions, generating significant savings on time and costs.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ingeniería y Diseño Digital - IDD Conconcreto
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureOfficesCommercial ArchitectureColombia
Cite: "Contree Experience Room / Ingeniería y Diseño Digital - IDD Conconcreto" [Sala de Experencia Contree / Ingeniería y Diseño Digital - IDD Conconcreto] 13 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951264/contree-experience-room-ingenieria-y-diseno-digital-idd-concreto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream