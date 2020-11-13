Contree Experience Room / Ingeniería y Diseño Digital - IDD Conconcreto

+ 30

Design Team: Sergio Restrepo, Ana María Torres, Santiago Giraldo

Bioclimatic Design: Carolina Bedoya

Structural Engineers: David Henao, Juan Daniel Angel, Daniel Arboleda

Collaborators: Daniel Arboleda

Network Engineers: Jaime Zuluaga, Julián Ortega.

Furniture : Laura Victoria González

Landscape: Epífita

Steel Structure: Industrial Conconcreto

Construction: Constructora Conconcreto

Project Director: Arquitecta Gloria Ochoa J.

Clients: Conconcreto Living

City: Medellin

Country: Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Contree experience room arises from the need of creating a sales space for a residential condominium project, it's site being a priviledge location in the city of Medellín, Colombia, surrounded by forests and with beautiful views over the city. The requirement was also a space that could be easily disassembled and reused according to the client's changing needings. In order to achieve this, the project was conceived from the beginning as a modular metal structure, reducing welding at minimum, and with a stilt support system, that allows it to be inserted on different kinds of grounds and topographies.

In order to facilitate the modules assemblage, we chose to use an efficient and flexible form: the hexagon, and started placing them on the site according to the space needings and site existing elements, thus, recognizing the wooded environment, highlighting its beauty and achieving a visual mix of trophic and anthropic elements.

Every module or architectural piece was covered by honest materials, wood and metal, looking for a color palette that reflects a balanced mix of the hand of nature and human transforming power.

This proposal is intended to dilute the limits between outside and inside, forcing the user to cross to open spaces in order to access the sequentially arranged interior spaces.

The Structure, composed of several typical modules, allowed to speed up designs, fabrication and assemblage, thanks to standardization of the different pieces. Also, it allowed to get a cleaner and environment-friendly building as being a prefabricated structure and then quickly assembled on site.

From early stages, supported by BIM methodology, it was developed in an integrated way between the different design disciplines, architecture, structural, MEP and construction, reducing at minimums clashes and uncoordinated solutions, generating significant savings on time and costs.