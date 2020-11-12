Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Villa Hammer / Herzog & de Meuron + Sauter von Moos

Villa Hammer / Herzog & de Meuron + Sauter von Moos

Save this project
Villa Hammer / Herzog & de Meuron + Sauter von Moos

© Max Creasy© Max Creasy© Max Creasy© Max Creasy+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Basel, Switzerland
  • Lead Architects:Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Charlotte von Moos and Florian Sauter
  • Engineering :Merz Kley Partner and Schnetzer Puskas Engineers
  • Landscape :Vogt Landscape
  • Consultants :Waldhauser + Hermann (Energy) / Rapp Group (Costs)
  • City:Basel
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Max Creasy
© Max Creasy

Text description provided by the architects. Built by Heinrich Flügel in 1895, the Villa Hammer is a stately neo-baroque villa in the Kleinbasel-neighborhood next to the Wettstein-Square. Despite being listed, the building was completely rundown since its last owner died and victim to a series of poorly executed renovations that destroyed large parts of the original interiors.

Save this picture!
© Max Creasy
© Max Creasy

Following the client’s assignment, the old villa was gently renovated and complemented by a newly constructed building in the rear. Two architectural offices – a team from Herzog & de Meuron and the architecture-duo Sauter von Moos – at different times yielded their specific contributions to the project, as they were responsible for both its design and execution. In regard to the old house’s renovation, its initial spatial layout surrounding an inner hall with a light-flooded stairwell has been re-appropriated, the entire structure climatically improved and adapted to its new use as a day-care center.

Save this picture!
© Max Creasy
© Max Creasy
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Max Creasy
© Max Creasy

Rejuvenating its exterior appearance, as well, the architects inserted in the garden a new building containing two apartments. Newly embracing a protected garden, at the center of the rear-extension is placed a two-story-high cubic volume that is covered by a wide overhanging roof. Its facades are penetrated by high-vertical openings that unify the volume and relate it to the scale and formal language of the existing house. The ground floor apartment receives through its open front façade as much daylight as possible. The large kitchen structures it internally. Resting above, the upper apartment is more enclosed within its massive walls, but the pronouncement of the longitudinal and vertical axes seeks to add a sense of enlargement to the rather small-scale spaces.

Save this picture!
© Max Creasy
© Max Creasy

The ensemble of the new building and the villa stands in a critical dialogue - the new addition both emulates the old, but also demarcates its own contemporaneity: what was formerly done in heavy stone, is now done in lighter wood and steel; what appears to obey the tenets of a classic centralized order is resting upon a dematerialized plinth; and, as is most tangible in the large ornaments engulfing the windows, what was once carved out by stone-masons is now brought to fresh expression using digital technologies.

Save this picture!
© Max Creasy
© Max Creasy

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Herzog & de Meuron
Office
Sauter von Moos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Villa Hammer / Herzog & de Meuron + Sauter von Moos" 12 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951212/villa-hammer-herzog-and-de-meuron-plus-sauter-von-moos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream