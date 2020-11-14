Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Blå Hus / Sigurd Larsen

Blå Hus / Sigurd Larsen

© Tia Borgsmidt

  Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Roskilde, Denmark
  Architects: Sigurd Larsen
  Area:  172
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Tia Borgsmidt
  Construction Company:Tømrermester Mikkel Skovmøller
  City:Roskilde
  Country:Denmark
© Tia Borgsmidt
© Tia Borgsmidt

Text description provided by the architects. The blue house is located on top of a small hill in western part of Roskilde near Copenhagen. By making the house tall and narrow the view over the fjord and towards the medieval city center can be enjoyed. The color of the façade makes the house blend in with the dark blue hues of the Scandinavian sky. On foggy and rainy days the house emanates its bright colorful optimism against the desaturated background by highlighting the blue tones of the grey mist.

© Tia Borgsmidt
© Tia Borgsmidt
Section
Section
Plan
Plan
© Tia Borgsmidt
© Tia Borgsmidt

The main living space is spread over two floors. On the mid floor an open kitchen and dining room, grows out into the garden through a large terrace facing southwest. The upper level provides a living room with a large corner window overlooking the fjord and cathedral as well as a balcony for enjoying the sunsets. The two children rooms each got an individual character, just like their inhabitants. While one room is horizontal with a panorama window along the drawing desk, the other one is vertical with a loft bed that includes a small window at the highest point of the house.

© Tia Borgsmidt
© Tia Borgsmidt

The upper level is a lightweight wooden construction built on top of an old brick house from the 1950’s. To add extra insulation to the existing lower part, a layer of corrugated steel works as climate shield on all facades and the roof. This way the extended house appears as one coherent blue monolith.

© Tia Borgsmidt
© Tia Borgsmidt
© Tia Borgsmidt
© Tia Borgsmidt

Sigurd Larsen
