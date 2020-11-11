Submit a Project Advertise
World
New Housing on Briesestraße / EM2N

New Housing on Briesestraße / EM2N

© Andrew Alberts© Andrew Alberts© Andrew Alberts© Andrew Alberts+ 25

Apartments
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: EM2N
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13343
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrew Alberts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Montana Bausysteme AG, Beton und Naturstein Babelsberg, VitrA Bad
  • Partners :Mathias Müller, Daniel Niggli
  • Associates :Fabian Hörmann (competition), Verena Lindenmayer (execution)
  • Project Leader :Henrike Kortemeyer
  • Project Team (Competition):Mathias Kampmann, António Mesquita, Inês Nunes, Jonas Rindlisbacher, Caroline Vogel, Leonard Wertgen
  • Project Team (Execution):Laura Ball, Pia Brückner, Felix Dechert, Götz Lachenmann
  • Client :STADT UND LAND Wohnbauten-Gesellschaft mbH
  • Construction Management / Construction Realisation:Implenia Hochbau GmbH, Berlin
  • Construction Consultancy / Construction Economics:GNEISE Planungs- und Beratungsgesellschaft mbH, Berlin
  • Tendering / Quality Assurance:HW-Ingenieure GmbH, Berlin
  • Civil Engineer (Competition):Schnetzer Puskas Ingenieure AG, Zurich
  • Civil Engineer (Execution):Ingenieurbüro Rüdiger Jockwer GmbH, Berlin
  • Planning And Coordination:Ingenieur- und Sachverständigenbüro Karl-Heinz Quenzel, Berlin ( heating / ventilation / cooling technologie, air-conditioning underground car park)
  • Building Services:GNEISE Planungs- und Beratungsgesellschaft mbH, Berlin
  • Acoustics:Bauphysik Ritter, Potsdam
  • Building Science:Andreas Wilke Ingenieurbüro für Bauphysik und Baukonstruktion GmbH, Potsdam
  • Fire Protection:Andreas Wilke Ingenieurbüro für Bauphysik und Baukonstruktion GmbH, Berlin
  • Fire Protection Engineer:KLW Ingenieure GmbH, Berlin
  • Traffic Planning:R+T Verkehrsplanung GmbH, Darmstadt
  • Landscape Architecture:MAN MADE LAND Bohne Lundqvist Mellier GbR, Berlin
  • Surveyors:Ingenieursozietät Rek & Wieck, Berlin
  • Signage:EM2N, Caroline Vogel, Zurich
  • City:Berlin
  • Country:Germany
© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

Text description provided by the architects. Made up of several constituent parts, this building mediates at the joint between the heterogeneous block perimeter development with its typical firewalls and the large, meandering late modern structures dating from the Sixties and Seventies. The new building increases the density of the site and unites the two different scales and typologies, the slab, and the courtyard, which dominate its surroundings.

© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

The proposed geometry nestles up against the firewalls of the existing neighbouring buildings and with its central courtyard creates an outdoor space of considerable quality. By making one wing of the new building taller than the buildings immediately beside it, an independent symbol is placed in the district. The functions proposed for the ground floor, such as a café with outdoor seating on Kienitzer Straße and flexibly sized studios along Briesestraße, activate the urban space.

© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts
Site plan
Site plan
© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

Each of the four parts of the building reacts with a simple basic structure and typology to its specific position within the system. The apartments created the range in size from 1 to 4 rooms and there are also studio apartments and larger apartments with additional communal areas. Within the flexible ‘shelf’ the apartment mix could be adapted with little effort or expenditure. The generously dimensioned internal courtyard becomes the social centre of the housing development.

© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts
Sections
Sections
© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

The access decks facing onto the courtyard are a circulation and balcony structure with the potential to be appropriated by the community of residents. Two passageways on the ground floor lead into the communal courtyard, which thanks to its partly planted, partly hard-surfaced terracing makes an urban impression. The appearance of this made-to-measure urban piece in the heterogeneous urban mesh of the Rollberg district results from the use of industrial materials which, through their detailing, the way they are put together, and their particular resonance, emanate a high level of quality.

© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

Facades with French windows and cladding of large aluminium panels rise from a robust exposed concrete plinth. This materialization provides an unpretentious background for the appropriation of the building by its residents.

© Andrew Alberts
© Andrew Alberts

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

EM2N
