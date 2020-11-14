Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Iowa City Public Works / Neumann Monson Architects

Iowa City Public Works / Neumann Monson Architects

Iowa City Public Works / Neumann Monson Architects

© Integrated Studio

Workshop
Iowa City, United States
  • Design Team:Neumann Monson Architects
  • Contractor:Merit Construction
  • Structural Engineer:Raker Rhodes Engineering
  • Mep Engineer:Modus
  • Civil Engineer:Snyder
  • Landscape Design:Genus Landscape Architects
  • Equipment Consultant:HDR | Maintenance Design Group
  • City:Iowa City
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This project represents the ambitious first step in a 14-acre master plan to consolidate and upgrade a scattered set of aging municipal operations. The predominately concrete structure houses the Streets and Water Departments along with their associated vehicles and equipment. The program includes shop space, large-scale storage, mezzanine storage with elevator and forklift access, a fire training tower, fire pump truck training, police and fire storage, and vehicle/equipment wash bays.

Site Plan
Site Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The facility’s east facade faces a residential neighborhood across an arterial just south of downtown. It sets an edge condition for the well-trafficked bike trail that links recreational grounds to the north and south, establishing a civic presence and measured cadence that belies the rough and tumble flexibility that it accommodates deeper into the site.  

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Projecting windows modulate the structure’s scale and provide dynamic exterior lighting at night. The diffuse daylight that they admit during work hours—combined with 40 skylights as well as translucent polycarbonate walls on the north and south facades—provides a superior work environment and lends operational efficiencies. The west façade provides vehicular access to services including shops and wash bays. A 12-foot canopy provides outdoor cover for materials storage.

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

The building’s volumetric aspect ratio enables the mechanical system to heat and cool efficiently. The structure’s 50-foot module anticipates future additions and modifications. Material choices are highly durable, easily maintained, and cost-effective. The building’s anticipated LEED Gold certification furthers the city’s commitment to carbon neutrality as they deliver vital public services from this facility.

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Iowa City, Iowa, United States

Neumann Monson Architects
