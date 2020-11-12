Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Mews House / DF_DC

Mews House / DF_DC

© Simone Bossi

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: DF_DC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  98
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Astro Lighting, Investwood, Adobe, The Concrete Flooring, Trimble Navigation
  • Design Team:Mathias Broniatowski
  • Engineering:ThreeSix Design
  • Consultants:Hamilton Darcey
  • City:London
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a series of interventions on a 1980s mews house in west London. Sitting on the northern side of a cobbled mews, the house had to be extended at ground and loft levels to accommodate for the young family who had bought it after being vacant for some years, without detracting from the visual continuity of the street.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The project focused on extending and reconfiguring different parts of the house, trying to develop a common language for the otherwise unrelated elements. Hardwood frames are introduced for structural and spatial intervention, taking several guises in the process – roofs, screens, porches. The main living areas gain a scale and unadorned dignity previously missing in the original typology, with the expression of “raw” materials and simple form.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The kitchen and lounge levels are separated by a timber screen acting as a weak compartment, allowing them to be partially connected. The remaining external space is paved, as a small, open extension to the living areas.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Cite: "Mews House / DF_DC" 12 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951122/mews-house-df-dc> ISSN 0719-8884

