AIA California Announces 2020 Residential Design Awards

Save this picture! Walk-Street House by ras-a studio. Image © Joe Fletcher

The American Institute of Architects California (AIA CA) has announced the recipients of the 2020 Residential Design Awards. With nearly 100 projects submitted, the jury recognized ten projects with honor, merit and leading edge awards. As AIA California states, the jury took many aspects into consideration, looking for "exceptional design" that represents all that California architecture has to offer.

Save this picture! Dawnridge by Field Architecture Inc. Image © Joe Fletcher

This year’s jury included Kai Uwe Bergmann, FAIA; Deborah Berke, FAIA; Renee Chow, FAIA; Lance Hosey, FAIA, and Rebecca Rudolph, AIA. The Award Celebration will be virtual and available to view December 4. The following is a list of the projects awarded, and a full gallery of winning entries will be available on the AIA CA website in the near future.

Save this picture! 222 Taylor by David Baker Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte

Honor and Leading Edge Award:

222 Taylor by David Baker Architects

Honor Awards:

Dawnridge by Field Architecture Inc, Walk-Street House by ras-a studio

Merit Awards:

Edwin M. Lee Apartments by Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects, 901 Fairfax by Paulett Taggart Architects/David Baker Architects, The Continental by Jonathan Segal, FAIA, Gardenhouse by Gruen Associates, High Desert Retreat by Aidlin Darling Design, INO House by XTEN Architecture, Skyfall by Turnbull Griffin Haesloop

News via AIA California