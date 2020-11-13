Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  House of the Silence / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

House of the Silence / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

House of the Silence / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cañada, Spain
  Architects: Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
  Area: 285
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: JUNG, INCLASS, Minotti, Neff, Aluper, Cemen Design, Dalmau, Dekovent, Dica, Fuster Alonso, GandiaBlasco, Gerai Soler, Glint, Grasoler, INNOVA, Jesús Hurtado, Mitsubishi, Monserrat, Roca, Sigma70
  Project Architects: Fran Silvestre, Ricardo Candela, María Masià, Sevak Asatrián, Fran Ayala
  Technical Architect: Carlos García
  Collaborating Architects: Pablo Camarasa, Estefanía Soriano, Sandra Insa, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Paz Garcia-España, Ángel Pérez, Andrea Baldo, Blanca Larraz, Carlos Lucas, Miguel Massa, Paloma Feng, Marta Soler, Gino Brollo, Angelo Brollo, Bruno Mespulet, Javi Herrero, Alba Gonzalez
  Collaborating Engineer: Jorge Puig
  Industrial Designer: Alicia Simón
  Financial Manager: Ana de Pablo
  Marketing And Communication: Sara Atienza
  Structure: Windmill
  Interior Design: Alfaro Hofmann
  City: Cañada
  Country: Spain
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of making a musician's studio coexist with his home. It is located in a residential area near Valencia, where neighboring houses are very close to each other.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

It is decided to generate a semi-buried volume on the ground floor that configures the recording studio. A concrete enclosure, within another concrete enclosure, with highly studied acoustics. This volume divides the ground floor into the entrance hall and the public area of the house, open to the garden and the pool. This level is materialized with natural cement mortars, in their gray materiality, both the exterior as well as the pavement and the pool.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cross section
Cross section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

On top of this level, a volume with the night area is deposited, materialized with white lime mortars. Apparently closed to the environment, but open on its fifth facade to its adjoining gardens. A kind of intimate patios where you can enjoy nature and silence.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Cite: "House of the Silence / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos" [Casa del silencio / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos] 13 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

