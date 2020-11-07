“Good Looking Architecture is Not Enough”: In conversation with Anna Heringer

In a recent interview by Louisiana Channel, German architect Anna Heringer talks about the recently inaugurated Anandaloy centre in Bangladesh, a social space which became a catalyst for local development. The architect shares her commitment to sustainability and touches on the importance of the transfer of know-how to local communities through participatory building processes.

Save this picture! Anandaloy centre by Studio Anna Heringer. Image © Kurt Hoerbst

Architect and honorary professor of the UNESCO Chair of Earthen Architecture, Building Cultures, and Sustainable Development, Anna Heringer is an advocate for architecture as a tool for improving lives. With a strong focus on sustainable development work and natural building materials, Studio Anna Heringer’s most notable projects include the Handmade School in Bangladesh, a kindergarten in Zimbabwe, as well as Bamboo Hostels in China. The work has gained Heringer numerous accolades, among which the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 2007, Global Award for Sustainable Architecture, and a RIBA International Fellowship.

Save this picture! Handmade School by Studio Anna Heringer. Image © Kurt Hoerbst

In October this year, Anna Heringer received the Obel Award for the Anandaloy centre, a prize which honours exceptional architectural contributions to human development. The building hosts a centre for people with disabilities combined with a small studio for textile production. The project, built with local materials through a participatory process, speaks about inclusivity and community engagement.

