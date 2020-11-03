Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. India
  5. Anandaloy Center / Studio Anna Heringer

Anandaloy Center / Studio Anna Heringer

Save this project
Anandaloy Center / Studio Anna Heringer

© Kurt Hoerbst© Stefano Mori© Kurt Hoerbst© Kurt Hoerbst+ 17

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Community Center
Rudrapur, India
  • Lead Architect:Stefano Mori
  • Concept And Design:Anna Heringer
  • Client:Dipshikha Bangladesh
  • Sponsor:Kadoorie Foundation, Lutz & Hedda Franz Charitable Trust
  • Consulting:Martin Rauch (earth and bamboo details), Andreas Guetling (roof construction), Emmanuel Heringer (bamboo roof)
  • Contractor:Montu Ram Shaw
  • City:Rudrapur
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kurt Hoerbst
© Kurt Hoerbst

Text description provided by the architects. The Anandaloy Building hosts a center for people with disabilities combined with a small studio for the production of fair textiles (Dipdii Textiles). 

Save this picture!
© Kurt Hoerbst
© Kurt Hoerbst

For Studio Anna Heringer, architecture is a tool to improve lives. The strategy of all of the projects no matter if in European, Asian or African context is the use of local materials + local sources of energy (including manual labor) + global know-how. Because the Anandaloy project is mainly built out of mud and bamboo from local farmers, the biggest part of the budget was invested in local crafts(wo)men. Thus, the building is much more than just a structure, it became a real catalyst for local development.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Mori
© Stefano Mori

This project is the accumulation of the learning process of all the five previous projects in Rudrapur, including METI School. Unlike the other projects that were under German supervision, the site was managed by the Bangladeshi contractor, Montu Ram Shaw and the team of the mud and bamboo workers from the village, including some persons with disabilities. As for Studio Anna Heringer know-how transfer is key, this project is a great proof that the knowledge is now really rooted.

Save this picture!
© Kurt Hoerbst
© Kurt Hoerbst

Often disabilities in Bangladesh are seen as a kind of punishment and challenge from God or bad Karma from a former life. Because of this they are rather hidden, than included. Besides this poverty forces every grown-up member in the family to work and mostly people with disabilities are left on their own during the day. Places for therapy are rare in the country and not existing at all in that rural area of Rudrapur.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In the beginning the building was planned as a therapy center only, but we were able to extend the building into another story, hosting Dipdii Textiles, a studio for the female tailors in the village. This part of the building’s programme is co-initiated and taking care by Studio Anna Heringer in order to allow women to find work in their villages. It is an effective counteract to the urban-rural migration. The concept was also not only to provide therapeutic treatment for the people with disabilities, but also provide them an opportunity to learn and work in that building and engage in the community there. Everybody wants to be needed.

Save this picture!
© Kurt Hoerbst
© Kurt Hoerbst

As a visible sign of this inclusion a big ramp winds up the first floor. It is the only ramp in that larger area. Already during the construction, it has been topic of discussions amongst the many local visitors that are coming to see the site. What is the reason for that ramp? Why is it important to guarantee access to everyone, no matter if healthy or not? How can the lives of people with disabilities be improved? How can inclusion be incorporated?

Save this picture!
© Kurt Hoerbst
© Kurt Hoerbst

The building`s architecture explores the plastic abilities of mud in order to create a stronger identity. Mud is regarded as poor and old-fashioned material and inferior to brick for example. But to us, Studio Anna Heringer, it doesn’t matter how old the material is, it is a matter of our creative ability to use it in a contemporary way. To show the beauty and capacity of mud, it is needed to bring out the best of it and not just to treat it as a cheaper version to brick.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Mori
© Stefano Mori

With that particular mud technique, called cob, no formwork is needed and curves are just as easy to be done than straight walls. Unlike the other buildings in that area that are erected in a rectangular layout, the Anandaloy Building breaks out of the mold. It dances in curves, the ramp winds playfully around its inner structure. On a symbolic level the building signals: it is great that we human beings are all different. With its joyful curves it radiates the message: diversity is wonderful! 

Save this picture!
© Stefano Mori
© Stefano Mori

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Anna Heringer
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerIndia
Cite: "Anandaloy Center / Studio Anna Heringer" 03 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950681/anandaloy-center-studio-anna-heringer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream