Casa Sand / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

+ 19

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Lead Architects: Erik Weiling Nielsen and Niels Christoffersen

City: Risskov

Country: Denmark

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Risskov, Denmark this home fits perfectly in the surroundings with its vertical building shape, orientated to the sea. The house has two horizontal ribbons of vertical bricks that salute the sea. The bottom ribbon elevates the house to achieve the stunning sea view, while the top ribbon frames that view.

Christoffersen & Weiling Architects’ intent with Casa Sand is to emphasize the focus on the horizon. When designing a house with such a picturesque location and scenery, you take a pledge to stay true to your core idea: Horizontal hierarchy.

The central courtyard is surrounded by rooms and acts as the heart of the structure. It makes transparency through the house and creates a deeper connection to the sea from most of the rooms in the house. In Casa Sand, you can take in the view of the sea anywhere in the house. You literally wake up to it, brush your teeth to it or shelter from the wind to it in the outdoor courtyard; and still take in the ocean.

This house is in a classic modern Nordic expression. With clean lines and the material choice, reach a higher meaning. Sand coloured brinks in interaction with the ribbons frames create connections between inside and outside. The interior is simple, and the big section of windows, letting the beautiful surroundings blend in into the house.