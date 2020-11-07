Create Differently Workspace / Rotunno Justman Architectes

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Marais in Paris, this room, formerly divided into two spaces, was abandoned for a few years. We tried to find the nobility of the place by restoring the materials to their original essence: terrazzo, stone wall.

The main space consists of a very large table where employees can work. An opaque then transparent curtain of "butcher" crosses the offices in their length and defines spaces without closing them.

Thus the place, crossing, retains its luminosity while modulating different workspaces.