Create Differently Workspace / Rotunno Justman Architectes

Create Differently Workspace / Rotunno Justman Architectes

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, House Interiors
Paris, France
© Giaime Meloni
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Marais in Paris, this room, formerly divided into two spaces, was abandoned for a few years. We tried to find the nobility of the place by restoring the materials to their original essence: terrazzo, stone wall.

© Giaime Meloni
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Giaime Meloni
The main space consists of a very large table where employees can work. An opaque then transparent curtain of "butcher" crosses the offices in their length and defines spaces without closing them.

© Giaime Meloni
Thus the place, crossing, retains its luminosity while modulating different workspaces.

© Giaime Meloni
Project location

75003 Paris, France

Rotunno Justman Architectes
