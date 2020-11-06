Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Jincheng Community, The Multi-purpose Public Space / Studio Dali Architects

Jincheng Community, The Multi-purpose Public Space / Studio Dali Architects

Jincheng Community, The Multi-purpose Public Space / Studio Dali Architects

© Arch-Exist

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community
Chengdu, China
  • Architect In Charge:Ye Li
  • Engineering:Yongqiang Mao
  • Client:Jincheng Community, Pengzhou
  • City:Chengdu
  • Country:China
© Arch-Exist
Text description provided by the architects. A space of life, about weddings, funerals, threshing, and washing
From 2017, We has launched a series of architecture projects in Xiaoshi Village, Pengzhou of Sichuan Province, according to the commitment from the local government. After carefully researching the local context of geography and humanity, we raised the concept of “Under One Roof” to skeleton the whole village planning, also to re-establish the identity of the village, encouraging people get out of their cabin to gathering under the roof, making life happen, incubate the community.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
The Multi-Purposed Space is practicing the cultural inheritance of "production and life under one roof". It arise from the most basic needs of the villagers. The urban residential building rebuilt after the earthquake conflicts with the rural villagers’ farming lifestyle. Therefore, a public space is needed for farm tools storage, grain storage, laundry, wedding celebration and funeral, To balance the dual conflict between urban and rural areas.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
All design forms are derived from essential needs. The location of the building follows the basic needs of drying and gathering: the direction of sunlight. In order to maximize the space for drying and open banquets, we arranged the building close to the mountain on the south side, exposing the empty field in the north to the sun. The whole building is close to undulating mountains and woods, and its form is naturally connected with the mountains. Both the plane and the elevation adopt the form of broken lines according to the mountain terrain, forming different visual postures from different angles.

© Arch-Exist
Courtesy of Studio Dali Architects
Courtesy of Studio Dali Architects
The building site is on the south side of the residential building, backed by the green hills, facing and embracing the community. This spatial form can enlarge the neighborhood communication space, make it easier for people to notice the public space, thereby increasing its frequency of use.

Courtesy of Studio Dali Architects
© Arch-Exist
Project location

Address:Jincheng Community, Pengzhou, Sichuan, China

Studio Dali Architects
Cite: "Jincheng Community, The Multi-purpose Public Space / Studio Dali Architects" 06 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950786/jincheng-community-the-multi-purpose-public-space-studio-dali-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

金城社区五统一公共空间 / 时地建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

