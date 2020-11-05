PR House / aa-ls

+ 26

Houses • Brescia, Italy Architects: aa-ls

Area: 465 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs: Ilario Piatti, Simone Bossi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Flos Henge Lualdi Reggiani Acerbis , Betacad , Ceretti B , Florim , Goldline , Schuco , Tecnogym Manufacturers:

Design Team: Andrea Busi, Elena Mastinelli

Brescia

Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The PR house stands in a lot which already hosted a building made in the sixties. The proposed intervention has significantly modified the spatial and compositional relationships of the existing building in favour of a restrained construction with rigorous lines.

The stereometric, material, and chromatic choices mediate the relationship with the surroundings. The house does not impose itself as a novelty but inserts itself in the site as a mindful addition.

Through an architecture able to join and blend itself with the surrounding landscape a new empathy is established between building and place.