Two Houses on the Mont Vully / jomini & zimmermann architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bellerive, Switzerland
  • Design Team:Valérie Jomini, Stanislas Zimmermann
  • Consultants:pp bauleitungen, Pascal Pörner, Muntelier, FR
  • Collaborators:Valeria Zamora, Joshua Panariello, Luca Baldazzi
  • City:Bellerive
  • Country:Switzerland
© Dominique Plüss
© Dominique Plüss

Text description provided by the architects. As a contribution to the climate debate, the two houses on the Mont Vully were built with the natural and low-emission materials timber and loam. The client and the architects wanted to create rooms with a good atmosphere and a good indoor climate.

© Dominique Plüss
© Dominique Plüss

All the interior walls are made of adobe bricks, the pillars and ceilings are in massive timber, the floor is of loam and casein. Instead of plaster only loam rendering with earth colors and without color pigments were used.

Ground floor plan
© Dominique Plüss
© Dominique Plüss

We think architects and planners should break new ground, time is ready for a Terrestric Architecture: Terrestric Architecture engenders spaces, buildings, settlements, and cities that fulfill the physiological, social, and cultural needs of its users and considers the needs of the fellow human beings and the environment and the long-term habitability of the Earth.

© Dominique Plüss
© Dominique Plüss

