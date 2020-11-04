Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Switzerland
  5. iSpace Pavilion / Davide Macullo Architects

iSpace Pavilion / Davide Macullo Architects

Save this project
iSpace Pavilion / Davide Macullo Architects

© Corrado Griggi© Corrado Griggi© Corrado Griggi© Corrado Griggi+ 29

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Pavilion
Rossa, Switzerland
  • Architects: Davide Macullo Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Corrado Griggi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Twinmotion
  • Design Team:Davide Macullo, Jung Kim, Lorenza Tallarini, Aileen Forbes-Munnelly
  • Partners:RossArte Foundation; Municipality of Rossa, Grisons; Parco Val Calanca, Swiss Nature Park
  • Timber Engineering + Construction:Frei Holzbau AG, Kriessern, St. Gallen, Switzerland
  • City:Rossa
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Corrado Griggi
© Corrado Griggi

Text description provided by the architects. ISPACE is a project born out of the idea of combining art and architecture to create environments that stimulate people to perceive the influence of a space on their moods. It is a re-evaluation of the territory, allowing us to rediscover our bond with nature. Ispace is an invitation to discover the paths through the valley and reveals the richness of biodiversity and magic hidden corners of the forest.

Save this picture!
© Corrado Griggi
© Corrado Griggi

The project consists of the construction of 10 timber pavilions / sculptures in the local woods of Rossa. The installation of the first work was completed in October 2020. Set in the woods of the village of Rossa, in the Calanca Valley, the project, undertaken by Davide Macullo Architects with the support of the RossArte Foundation, the municipality of Rossa and the Swiss National Park Val Calanca has involved the inhabitants of the valley, visitors and institutions in working towards a common goal and contributes to the debate on the enhancement of rural areas.

Save this picture!
© Corrado Griggi
© Corrado Griggi

These installations / sculptures form part of the wider work of the foundation, giving Rossa and Val Calanca an identity as a destination for work and life, as well as for tourism. The work of Davide Macullo’s studio is centred on the awareness that architecture is the link between the DNA of a place and its future. The series of drawings ‘Man seeking space’ imagine man’s constant search to find the ideal space and scale at which to feel at ease and it is this idea that informs the architecture and has been translated into Ispace.

Save this picture!
© Corrado Griggi
© Corrado Griggi

People have the extraordinary ability to "feel" space through their senses with their eyes closed. The perception of space through the senses is central to the work of the studio, which began in the 1980s during Macullo’s studies under professor Luis Flotron in Lugano, who made the perception of space his main focus during a lifetime of research. The intervention in the woods acts to counterbalance the current trend of the exponential development of technology that will alter the way humans build their habitat.

Save this picture!
© Corrado Griggi
© Corrado Griggi
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Corrado Griggi
© Corrado Griggi

The selection of native material; larch trees cut on site to deforest the areas on the slopes of the valley involved in the archaeological restoration of the ancient terraces, is the first sign of sensitivity to the environment and uses the material to the best of its evocative power. The purity of design thinking and the almost absence of particular construction techniques remind us of a work that does not need to declare a temporal condition to emphasize the centrality of the relationship between man and nature.

Save this picture!
© Corrado Griggi
© Corrado Griggi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rossa, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Davide Macullo Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSwitzerland
Cite: "iSpace Pavilion / Davide Macullo Architects" 04 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950678/ispace-pavilion-davide-macullo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream