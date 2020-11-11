Par Bar 3 / YoDezeen studio

+ 25

Design Team: Artem Zverev, Artur Sharf, Artem Voskoboinyk, Anya Tarabanova, Olga Kravchenko, Liubov Tuzovska, Vitaliy Korzh

City: Kyiv

Country: Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. Lots of greenery, natural wood, and lively air — Par Bar 3 is a new restaurant and bar in a residential area of Kyiv, created according to the principle of genuineness Osokorky is the urban residential district of Kyiv — one of its youngest urban areas. It is located in the south-east of the city, in its left-bank part. Back in the early 1990s, this area was a village with meadows where local residents ranged, and today the millions of square meters are represented with concrete and metal.

“Understanding and accepting the history of the Osokorky area we made this place as close to nature as it was possible. Therefore, the basis of the restaurant concept lied in wood and living plants. For me, Par Bar 3 project is a tribute to the craftsmanship and natural materials“, - says Artem Zverev, the chief architect of the project, co-founder of the YODEZEEN studio. The restaurant of 491 sq. m. is located on one level and divided into the main area and a terrace.

The central entrance of the restaurant is set at the end of the building and posturize an entrance in the form of a corridor decorated with greenery and metal archaist rusty partitions. Illuminated nodes and heavy live growth come in contact and visually connect the interior and the exterior of the restaurant. A massive metal door with a handle made of Bidasar Green natural stone in a calm but at the same time, elegant shade greets guests of the restaurant. A wine cabinet with a collection of more than 300 types of wine serves as the partition, dividing the restaurant into 2 zones: the main hall and the terrace. This element is decorated with metal slats and tinted glass.

The sun and the artificial light in the evening reflect the greenery in the glass, creating an emerald hue that flows throughout the restaurant. Par Bar is intended for 175 seats. There are 2 bars in the main area of the restaurant, one of which serves as an area for preparing Asian dishes. Bar counters are made of Bidasar Green natural stone, and the front part of the bar is made of wood. A slender light above the bar casts beautiful shadows at night and adds warmth during the day. Wood also frames all the columns of the restaurant and forms the main decorative element in window design. Handcrafted custom-made wooden slats can be opened or closed — depends on the concept of the evening.

Preparing such handicrafts as slats, tables, and chairs, YODEZEEN worked closely with a small team of individual wood craftsmen, and most of the decor and furniture solutions were modeled from the sketches of the studio's designers. The character of the interior is also underlined by several expansive gestures: the architects took into account the emptiness created by the high ceilings — so they chose a minimalistic black color and almost invisible lamps, reminiscent of tree branches, hanging elegantly and almost invisibly.

The restrooms of the restaurant continue the topic of minimalistic accents and the combination of wood and concrete — here you meet the stone washbasins, decorated with greenery and a modern lighting solution in the form of a curved luminous tube. A special atmosphere to the whole space is created by numerous green plants that are revealing their story in every part of the restaurant: the entrance area is a welcome one, the dining area got an atmosphere of intimacy. Green color intertwines deeply with the color of wood, casting its emerald hue on tables and slats, creating an urban jungle concept in a chilly residential area of concrete.