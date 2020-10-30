Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. IV Villa / Bgnr Architects + Kantor Gunawan Guanawan

IV Villa / Bgnr Architects + Kantor Gunawan Guanawan

Save this project
IV Villa / Bgnr Architects + Kantor Gunawan Guanawan

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Trawas, Indonesia
  • Design Team:Maria Imelda, IAI., Stevan Eranio, Hendro, Ardhyan, Supri, Yusuf, Abi, Sofi R.H., Kevin C., Guszeus Wisnu
  • Collaborators:SABP Contractors, SABP Interior Contractor
  • Landscape:Kantor Gunawan Gunawan
  • City:Trawas
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. IV Villa is a building located in a hillside area South of Surabaya. The design of the house is conceived from the pre-existing contour of the side. The 6.000 sqm site is flat at its peak and has a 270 degree views towards three neighboring mountain around the area.

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

Taking advantage of the flat peak, the building is designed to sit on top, with the car pathways circling around the site from the entrance up to the hilltop. This creates a journey up to the building, surrounded by the hill nature. Upon arriving at the top, the guests enter a tunnel that becomes the drop off area and also hosts the services of the villa. A bridge connecting the house to the pool also becomes a welcoming ‘gate’ to guests, revealing the main terrace at the floor above.

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

In general, the building is divided into three different parts, each facing one mountain. The two private wings each host the master and kids bedrooms, whilst the main atrium faces a cantilevering pool with a special view to the hill and mountain across. As guests enter from the foyer below ground, an elevator opens up at the first floor to a double height seating areas with unobstructed views to the nature, the pool, and the main terrace. Here everyone are encouraged to come together to enjoy the nature backdrops. On the right wing, a complete kitchen set and dining area leads to another BBQ terrace with a view up towards the other mountainside North-East of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

As the building is located at the peak of the site, every rooms in the villa also faces an open green lawn that is designed according to the pre-existing contour of the site. From the lawn, the building can be seen at its fullest form, splitting itself towards three different angle, almost like a bird with wings, perching on top of the hill. The cantilevering pool also serves as a ‘bridge’ connecting the verticality of the house with the horizontality of the panoramic landscape, with its edge becoming the last boundary between architecture and nature.  

Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

At the second floor, each wing leads us to the master and kids bedrooms. With unobstructed views on top of the hills, the rooms are located at the edge of the building, with glass claddings on three sides of the rooms, giving a 270 degree views around the site and towards the nature. A bridge connecting the right and left wings also acts as a visual connecting device towards the activity happening at the main hall. By opening to almost all sides of the site, the building glows at night around the neighborhood, while becoming transparent on day time, almost hiding behind its fabulous nature backdrop. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bgnr Architects
Office
Kantor Gunawan Guanawan
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "IV Villa / Bgnr Architects + Kantor Gunawan Guanawan" 30 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950540/iv-villa-bgnr-architects-plus-kantor-gunawan-guanawan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream