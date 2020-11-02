Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Art Installations Exploring the Boundaries Between Light and Space

Art Installations Exploring the Boundaries Between Light and Space

Using and controlling light can change the perception of a place; users perceive and feel the space differently depending on factors such as the type of light switch, color variations, and combinations. When used in temporary installations, light can break the boundaries between art and architecture, and also between tangible and intangible, transforming the elements of the project and creating new shapes and patterns.

Aten Reign, 2013 / James Turrell; Photo: David Heald © Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New YorkInfinity Bamboo Forest / PRISM DESIGN. Courtesy of PRISM DESIGNFrozen Trees London / LIKEarchitects. © Andreia GarciaTesseract / 1024 Architecture. © 1024 Architecture+ 13

Temporary installations can display several different kinds of lighting as well as ways of controlling and perceiving them: fluorescent lamps, LED, and lasers, are some of the most popular examples used for such structures.

Check out below 12 temporary installations that explore the potential of light as an element that defines space:

Skyspace / James Turrell

Aten Reign, 2013 / James Turrell; Photo: David Heald © Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York
Aten Reign, 2013 / James Turrell; Photo: David Heald © Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York

Sensitive Star / Estudio Guto Requena

Sensitive Star / Estudio Guto Requena. © Pedro Kok
Sensitive Star / Estudio Guto Requena. © Pedro Kok

Frozen Trees London / LIKEarchitects

Frozen Trees London / LIKEarchitects. © Andreia Garcia
Frozen Trees London / LIKEarchitects. © Andreia Garcia

Tesseract / 1024 Architecture

Tesseract / 1024 Architecture. © 1024 Architecture
Tesseract / 1024 Architecture. © 1024 Architecture

wonderWALL / LIKEarchitects

wonderWALL / LIKEarchitects. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
wonderWALL / LIKEarchitects. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Cube / Oyler Wu Collaborative

The Cube / Oyler Wu Collaborative. Courtesy of Oyler Wu Collaborative
The Cube / Oyler Wu Collaborative. Courtesy of Oyler Wu Collaborative

Onion Skin / Olivier Ratsi

Onion Skin / Olivier Ratsi. © Olivier Ratsi [ANTIVJ, Fr]
Onion Skin / Olivier Ratsi. © Olivier Ratsi [ANTIVJ, Fr]

Infinity Bamboo Forest / PRISM DESIGN (in Spanish)

Infinity Bamboo Forest / PRISM DESIGN. Courtesy of PRISM DESIGN
Infinity Bamboo Forest / PRISM DESIGN. Courtesy of PRISM DESIGN

Golden Waters / Grimanesa Amorós (in Spanish)

Golden Waters / Grimanesa Amorós. Courtesy of Grimanesa Amorós Studio
Golden Waters / Grimanesa Amorós. Courtesy of Grimanesa Amorós Studio

Ziggy Installation / Hou de Sousa

Ziggy Installation / Hou de Sousa. © Hou de Sousa
Ziggy Installation / Hou de Sousa. © Hou de Sousa

Flux Cocoon / Allegory

Flux Cocoon / Allegory. © Laura Rimayati
Flux Cocoon / Allegory. © Laura Rimayati

BEKR Pavilion / MCRJAG Oficina de Arquitectura

BEKR Pavilion / MCRJAG Oficina de Arquitectura. © Jean Araya G.
BEKR Pavilion / MCRJAG Oficina de Arquitectura. © Jean Araya G.

Susanna Moreira
