World
World
  Oil Workshop / DnA

Oil Workshop / DnA

Oil Workshop / DnA
© Ziling Wang
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Workshop
Lishui, China
  Architects: DnA
  Area: 920
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Ziling Wang
  Architect In Charge: Tiantian Xu
  Lighting Design: Zhang Xin Studio, Architecture Department of Tsinghua University
  Client: People's Government of Dadong Ba Town， Songyang County
  City: Lishui
  Country: China
© Ziling Wang
Text description provided by the architects. Hengzhang Village is located in Dadongba Town, Songyang County. The village has a long history and preserves lots of cultural relics and historical sites. The old oil workshop at the village entrance was built over one hundred years ago.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
This traditional wooden structure & rammed-earth wall building sits on a sunken site next to a creek, houses a water-powered trip-hammer, two sets of wooden oil expeller, a corner kitchen and a mezzanine lounge. The Workshop also served as a shared milling facility for villagers but has been abandoned for decades.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
In October 2017, an extension plan has been programmed to reutilize the oil workshop as production and leisure space for both the village community and tourists, and also as an architectural acupuncture strategy to revitalize this traditional village.

© Ziling Wang
The extension started by preserving the main building and the interior wooden machinery. The program also expanded out to a kitchen and a packing space on the side, and a leisure pavilion with viewing platform by the creek.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
These new additions are traditional “Mortise and Tenon” wooden structure, and wrapped by masonry walls to create a continuous landscape with the terrace fields and the creek.

night view. Image © Ziling Wang
The articulation of roof system not only creates a roof-scape of different functions, but also introduces natural light into each space. The construction is done by local building material and technique. This allows building to fit with both context and limited acupunctural budget。

© Ziling Wang
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Hengzhang Village, Songyang County, Lishui, Zhejiang Province, China

DnA
Cite: "Oil Workshop / DnA" 02 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

松阳油茶工坊/ DnA

