Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. The Netherlands
  5. His Loft / Kevin Veenhuizen Architects

His Loft / Kevin Veenhuizen Architects

Save this project
His Loft / Kevin Veenhuizen Architects

© MWA Hart Nibbrig© MWA Hart Nibbrig© MWA Hart Nibbrig© MWA Hart Nibbrig+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Loft
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Kevin Veenhuizen Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  MWA Hart Nibbrig
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Zoet Hout
  • Architect:Kevin Veenhuizen Architects
  • Client:Private
  • Contractor:J.C.Nieuwenhuizen
  • City:Amsterdam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. His loft is designed in the Top-Up building in Amsterdam-Noord. The beautiful casco, built according to the ‘’open building’’ idea, immediately called for a specific atmosphere. The simplicity of the available materials - concrete slabs and ceiling held together by massive timber columns - and the glazed facade brought up the strong spatial concept of the loft.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The design intends to blur boundaries between domestic functions and rather produce a feeling of continuity. This spatial concept is enforced by our humble material choice. Not more than two materials are added, barely touching the casco: a continuous smoked oak flooring and three boxes cladded with Ash timber.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Of the physical envelope twenty-five percent needed to be dedicated to professional activities. All services such as electricity, heating, running water, and ventilation are delivered at the doorstep for the two areas. Combined with the use of a raised floor, it offered maximum flexibility to design the interior.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Three boxes, which can be seen as big pieces of furniture, house specific functions such as a bathroom, WC, storage, kitchen, and open shelves. Spaces flow in between, from an intimate sleeping zone to a comfortable living area or a generous professional work environment, all inserted in the space between the boxes.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

The first box sits on excision in the floor that is filled with tiles and is an angular kitchen island merged with the circular shape of a dining table. The result is tailor-made furniture linking the cooking, eating, and living functions within the area dedicated mostly to day activities.

The second box is two-faced: one side presents itself to the living area with open shelves - a small library - and relevant appliances. On the other side are the bathroom and the WC, generating an intimate sleeping zone at its back. Yet no physical boundaries are created.

Save this picture!
Sustainability Diagram
Sustainability Diagram

The third box defines the workspace and houses a closet, a storage room, a visitor’s toilet as well as a pantry and open shelves. Also designed to function as a fully autonomous guest room with shower and kitchenette, this space is marked by a wall, slicing the third box in its middle and topped with waffle-glass to remove visual barriers. A full-height pivoting door connects the living and work functions.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Responding to the simplicity of the casco, the boxes are carefully crafted. The scaled-up furniture is covered with a refined ash finish. Contrasting with this delicate appearance, the concrete ceiling is left rough, as delivered, with ventilation and electricity services visible, displaying their technical ballet.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

His Loft was designed for an ambitious client, and led to a fluid, tailor-made home with qualities derive from simplicity.

Save this picture!
© MWA Hart Nibbrig
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kevin Veenhuizen Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingLoftThe Netherlands
Cite: "His Loft / Kevin Veenhuizen Architects" 30 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950431/his-loft-kevin-veenhuizen-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream