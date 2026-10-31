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Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects

Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Image 2 of 16Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior PhotographyAlaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ColumnAlaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamAlaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - More Images+ 11

Curated by Paula Pintos

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Seattle, United States
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Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography
© Andrew Pogue

Text description provided by the architects. At the Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge in SeaTac International Airport, the door is always open. Travelers seek lounges as an escape from the anxiety, noise, and commotion of the concourse. Traditionally, airport lounges catered to this desire by emphasizing exclusivity: sleek, business-oriented safe havens that prioritized the needs of a privileged swath of travelers. Alaska Airlines sought to transform the lounge typology by providing a warm, welcoming space where all guests could find refuge – to relax, work, refuel and connect – a home-away-from-home with a sense of place deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest. Programmatically, the lounge is conceived in four zones: Come In, an approachable entry; Help Yourself, a casual bistro; Take a Breath, a haven for peaceful relaxation; and Cut Loose, a cozy bar atmosphere. Lightly separated with an array of oak and twisted metal screens, the spaces flow together.

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Cite: "Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects" 31 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950373/alaska-airlines-flagship-lounge-graham-baba-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Andrew Pogue

阿拉斯加航空旗舰贵宾室 / Graham Baba Architects

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