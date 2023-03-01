Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Airport
  4. United States
  5. Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects

Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects

Save
Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects

Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Image 2 of 16Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior PhotographyAlaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomAlaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior PhotographyAlaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Airport
Seattle, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography
© Andrew Pogue

Text description provided by the architects. At the Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge in SeaTac International Airport, the door is always open. Travelers seek lounges as an escape from the anxiety, noise, and commotion of the concourse. Traditionally, airport lounges catered to this desire by emphasizing exclusivity: sleek, business-oriented safe havens that prioritized the needs of a privileged swath of travelers. Alaska Airlines sought to transform the lounge typology by providing a warm, welcoming space where all guests could find refuge – to relax, work, refuel and connect – a home-away-from-home with a sense of place deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest. Programmatically, the lounge is conceived in four zones: Come In, an approachable entry; Help Yourself, a casual bistro; Take a Breath, a haven for peaceful relaxation; and Cut Loose, a cozy bar atmosphere. Lightly separated with an array of oak and twisted metal screens, the spaces flow together.

Save this picture!
Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Andrew Pogue
Save this picture!
Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Image 15 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Image 2 of 16
© Andrew Pogue

Exploration elicits surprise and discovery: each space has its own distinct furnishings, acoustic properties, floor and ceiling materials, and light quality. By providing a range of experiences, each guest will find a place they feel at home. The entry sequence begins at the concourse level. A fifty-foot-wide window announces the lounge’s presence and provides enticing glimpses of the spaces within. Oak frames march along the corridor, guiding guests to a threshold. A porous transition with a beckoning view of the large central fireplace serves as an invitation to enter. Concierges greet guests from a gently compressed space that features a sculptural wood desk and an illuminated topographical screen. A wall of twenty-foot tall windows presents views of the runways, downtown Seattle, the Olympic mountain range, and Mt. Rainier. Entering Take a Breath, the noise and bustle of the concourse fade away.

Save this picture!
Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Andrew Pogue

Guests may enjoy views of the runways and the landscape beyond from various seating options, designed for the comfort of both individuals or groups. High-backed, tufted fabric banquettes wind through the zone, creating semi-private nooks. Custom-designed chaise lounge recliners encourage relaxation and contemplation. Lighting levels are lowered, and sound-absorbing elements ensure auditory comfort. Help Yourself occupies the center of the lounge and is the heart of the venue. A monolithic bistro counter serves as a central platform with food and drink offerings on all sides, spurring conversation with baristas for a flavor of Seattle’s coffee shop culture. Leather banquettes, movable tables, and fixed counters offer flexibility for families or solo travelers.

Save this picture!
Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Andrew Pogue

Moments of intimacy are possible within the 100-seat capacity. Cut Loose allows guests to unwind and connect with fellow travelers. The oval-shaped, walnut-topped bar serves as a focal point, with illuminated “airplane bottles” as a bar back display. End-grain oak floors are dyed to create a “rug” around the bar, blurring the vertical transition into the indigo-dyed bar front. Local fabricators created custom elements throughout the space, such as the light fixtures that recall jet engines and the recycled cardboard screens at the entry. By showcasing local fabricators and artists, Alaska Airlines honors its West Coast heritage and provides guests with a meaningful connection to the Seattle region.

Save this picture!
Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Andrew Pogue

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seattle, WA, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Graham Baba Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationAirportUnited States
Cite: "Alaska Airlines Flagship Lounge / Graham Baba Architects" 01 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950373/alaska-airlines-flagship-lounge-graham-baba-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags