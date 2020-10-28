Submit a Project Advertise
House in UMEJIMA / I.R.A.

House in UMEJIMA / I.R.A.

© Nao Takahashi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shinjuku City, Japan
  • Architects: International Royal Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nao Takahashi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Casco Company Limited, LIXIL　, Runon
  • Lead Architects :Daisuke Tsunakawa , Akinori Kasegai
  • Structual Engineer:Nobuyuki Morinaga
  • Construction:Tanzawa koumuten Company Limited
  • Garden Design:GREFICA
  • City:Shinjuku City
  • Country:Japan
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

Text description provided by the architects. The site is long and narrow corner lot sandwiched between a relatively heavy traffic and a small management passage separated by pedestrians. We propose an architecture that opens to the town through this passage, which is overgrown with greenery and is used as a sidewalk for residents.

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
Plans
Plans
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

Since it was necessary to make it at low cost, it was proposed to reduce the soaring fire prevention sash. If you secure a sufficient building volume and set back along the fire spread line, the surplus space on the hypotenuse will remain on the aisle side, and inevitably there will be a roof as a semi-outdoor area, and it will become a garage or a bicycle parking lot.

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

By making the form of architecture the character "key shape", we will create various places inside and outside. Windows with different sizes, functions, and arrangements are installed for each place, and light reaches the living room from the skylight.

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
Section
Section
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

With the shape of the key, windows and surplus space are connected to the passage, and it is hoped that the public and private will be mixed and the architecture will permeate the city.

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

Project gallery

