Ivory House / Ruang Raya

Ivory House / Ruang Raya

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bekasi, Indonesia
  • Architects: Ruang Raya
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hendro Prasetyo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, Toto, Taco
  • Lead Architects:Hendro Prasetyo
  • City:Bekasi
  • Country:Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Originally designed as a weekend getaway villa, Ivory House is configured with more than fifty percent of its space as open area where family can spend time together. The name of the house itself come from its mainly white finishes that is applied to create relaxing moods and enhance its open space concept as this color can give the extra spacious feel. The house also features two dry garden that are located in the living area of the ground floor to support this relax and refresh concept by creating some zen space as a neutralizer from what has been busy days in dense city.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
On the ground floor, the living room is directly connected with the kitchen and utilize its island as multi function hot desk. On top of it, there’s a big void to maximize connectivity between two floors while also enhancing its open space concept. Aside from the dry gardens, the house also features several windows that works both as one of its main façade features and also sources of daylight that creates warm atmosphere for the house.

These openings also become interior feature as it creates these plays of dynamic shadows that gives the white house extra flairs, especially on the first floor living room with its wooden floor and expanded metal wall. For the main façade, the house is spared in two sides having its left side as the more solid walls with its barcode look and its right side as more open, covered mainly with glass windows topped with cantilever roof for the balcony area for dynamic yet balanced feel.

Project gallery

Cite: "Ivory House / Ruang Raya" 26 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950155/ivory-house-ruang-raya> ISSN 0719-8884

