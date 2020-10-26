Apartment 05 / Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

-
Architects: Betillon & Freyermuth Architects
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2020
- Building Team:RCB, ACB, AEB Conception
- Engineering:BIM Structure
- City:Toulouse
- Country:France
Text description provided by the architects. Since a ski accident, the client is in a wheelchair. Touched with 4 limbs, he had to negotiate with his handicap to rebuild himself, until he became an athlete. He is a member of the French Olympic Quad Rugby team.
The project shows a virtuous, balanced negotiation between Architect/Customer/Disability, avoiding giving the last word to the disability. The result is a designed space that takes into account, without suffering them, the constraints of mobility.
Paradoxically, these constraints, due to their combined particularities, are the hallmark of this project.