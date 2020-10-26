Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Apartment 05 / Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Apartment 05 / Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Save this project
Apartment 05 / Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth ArchitectsCourtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth ArchitectsCourtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth ArchitectsCourtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Toulouse, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Since a ski accident, the client is in a wheelchair. Touched with 4 limbs, he had to negotiate with his handicap to rebuild himself, until he became an athlete. He is a member of the French Olympic Quad Rugby team.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

The project shows a virtuous, balanced negotiation between Architect/Customer/Disability, avoiding giving the last word to the disability. The result is a designed space that takes into account, without suffering them, the constraints of mobility.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Paradoxically, these constraints, due to their combined particularities, are the hallmark of this project.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects
Courtesy of Betillon & Freyermuth Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toulouse, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Betillon & Freyermuth Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "Apartment 05 / Betillon & Freyermuth Architects" 26 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949999/apartment-05-betillon-and-freyermuth-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream