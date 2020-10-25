L House / NH Village Architects

+ 26

Design Team: Tran Dai Nghia, Nguyen Phuong Hieu, Pham Tung Lam, Nguyen Quang Tuan Vu

Maker: Dulux, Kingled, Inax

City: p. Long Biên

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Keyword: Nuclear family, library, interactive common space, oval-shape holes’ façade design, natural light and wind ventilation, surrounding green environment. The main idea of this project is to create a common space like a library, full fill with natural light and greenery in the house where people can be working and studying together and evoke many interactive activities. The house located in a street corner in Long Bien district, Hanoi, Vietnam. The owner is family of young couple with 2 small children.

The model of nuclear family is very popular in Vietnam society today. They need space where can work from home while take care of their children. This encourages us to propose ideas to meet such lifestyle these days. The house has 3 stories where the common space is placed at the second floor. The doors of room and corridor of 2F are designed so they can be open next to each other that make a circulation of the movement on this floor so people easy to move around.

The book cabinet and furniture are layout along with this circulation so it functions like a small library in the house and people can choose their place to work, study or read the favorite book. The parent also could take of their children while keep working on table. By installing a void at the second floor and a circle top light above, the space become full fill with natural light and greenery surrounding. This void connects through 3 floor, evoke interactive communication inside the house. The dining-living room is place at first floor. The natural light can come from top light to this first floor through the void.

Bedroom at 2F and 3F is designed open to the green balcony and garden at rooftop, so it always catches flow of fresh air. The garden on the roof- a place that owner enjoying take care of it - help to protect the house from direct hot sunlight. The façade was designed with many oval-shape holes that take natural light in while keeping security for the house. The light from the house in the evening though these hole and greenery come out from Balcony and rooftop garden make the street corner warmly and lively.