Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Mexico
  5. RCB Loft / Ápiron

RCB Loft / Ápiron

Save this project
RCB Loft / Ápiron

© Manolo R. Solís© Manolo R. Solís© Manolo R. Solís© Manolo R. Solís+ 34

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Loft, House Interiors
Merida, Mexico
  • Architects: Ápiron
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Manolo R. Solís
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, American Estándar, Cemex, Hunter Fan, Interceramic, Rochstone, Sukabumi, Teka, Trimble
  • Lead Architect:Arq. Ana María Icaza Leyva y Arq. Antonio Irigoyen Capetillo
  • Design Team:Arq. Rosaria War Pérez, Ligia Esther Molina López, Daniel Fabián Méndez
  • Landscape:Ápiron
  • Interiorism:Nativo Muebles
  • City:Merida
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís

Text description provided by the architects. The Loft RCB, arises from the need of a young client who was looking for a new space to live. The land was the first starting point for the design of the house, a rectangular land measuring 11.00 by 20.00 meters with a front facing north. With limited space to work, it is proposed to create a first courtyard, to which the spaces on the ground floor and the second floor would be articulated, so that all the elements of our architectural program can enjoy this small green space, providing them with cross ventilation and natural light, with the help of a second backyard.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís
Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís

The house was conceived with the concept of a loft, where the spaces were connected without dividing walls on the ground floor, generating the feeling of a larger and more open environment. This concept of spatiality was reinforced with a double height in the living room-dining room-bar, which opens in its entirety through gates to the backyard, achieving an indoor-outdoor atmosphere. The double height can also be enjoyed from other spaces in the home's program, such as the TV room or when climbing the stairs. To continue with this design guideline, the sensation of longer spaces was generated with linear elements such as the staircase and the pool, which provide the environment with continuity and longitudinality.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís
Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís

One of the client's requirements was that the house have a strong appearance, which is why a range of cold colors and materials were chosen, among which polished concrete in walls and tiles stands out, and the black of steel in beams and railings. These materials were combined with the warm tones of the wood to give a little softness to the spaces. The main bedroom stands out as a flown element of polished gray concrete that stands out from the main facade, which is opened through an aluminum paneling with a wood finish to the north, to take advantage of the benefits of its orientation.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solís
© Manolo R. Solís

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Merida, Yuc., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ápiron
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingLoftInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsMexico
Cite: "RCB Loft / Ápiron" [Loft RCB / Ápiron] 29 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949919/rcb-loft-apiron> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream