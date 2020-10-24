Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Dialogue Head Office / Blanchette Architectes

Dialogue Head Office / Blanchette Architectes

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Montreal, Canada
  Clients:Dialogue Technologies and HILLPARK CAPITAL
  Engineering:POINCARÉ INGÉNIERIE
  Builder:A+
  City:Montreal
  Country:Canada
© Atelier Welldone
Text description provided by the architects. The Dialogue project was completed in a group of 19th century buildings with beautiful patina located in Old Montreal in Quebec. The firm took on the challenge of providing a telemedicine company with transparent general work areas while creating private rooms for individual consultations.

© Atelier Welldone
Plan
© Atelier Welldone
Curves are used in the common areas for flexibility, concentrating traffic into a central aisle that puts collaborative spaces back at the center of the space. The firm selected raw materials to highlight the existing structural elements like exposed brick, cast iron and steel columns, and an exposed concrete slab.

© Atelier Welldone
Birch bark designs on the doors provide contrast. Black accents appear throughout the design, giving the space a unified look thanks to this refined touch.

© Atelier Welldone
Project location

Address:390 Notre-Dame St W #200, Montreal, QC H2Y 1T9, Canada

Blanchette Architectes
Cite: "Dialogue Head Office / Blanchette Architectes" 24 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

