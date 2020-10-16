Submit a Project Advertise
  McDonald's Global Flagship at Walt Disney World Resort / Ross Barney Architects

© Kate Joyce Studios

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Fast Food
Kissimmee, United States
  • Architects: Ross Barney Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8024 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kate Joyce Studios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Crossville, Kawneer, Landscape Forms, Trane, Unilock, Armstrong, Corian, Moffatt Corporation, Onyx Solar, Republic Doors and Frames, Resopal/Wilsonart, Semper Green, Sunpower, The Great Outdoor Gym Company, idX Corporation, reSAWN Timber
  • Lead Architects:Carol Ross Barney, Ryan Giblin, Misa Inoue
  • Design Team:Mordecai Scheckter, Yifan Liang, Ryan Gann, Itzi Velazquez, Jason Vogel, Shinya Uehara
  • Mc Donald's Corporation:Christopher John Kempczinski, Max Carmona, Michael Ceferin, Jennifer MacLeod, Jack Wegler
  • Architect And Engineer Of Record:CPH
  • Structural Engineer:Goodfriend Magruder Structure
  • Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing:WSP
  • Lighting:Schuler Shook
  • General Contractor:Southland Construction
  • City:Kissimmee
© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios

Text description provided by the architects. The McDonald’s Flagship - Orlando aims to become the first Net Zero Energy quick-service restaurant and in doing so represents McDonald’s commitment to building a better future through “Scale for Good”. Incorporating visible and impactful symbols of change, the restaurant arranges architecture and technology to firmly place itself in the future. Under a canopy clad in solar panels, the restaurant is a sustainable and healthy response to the Florida climate.

© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios

Energy consumption is reduced by optimizing building and kitchen systems. On-site generation strategies: 18,727 square feet of photovoltaic panels, 4,809 square feet of glazing integrated photovoltaic panels, and 25 off-the-grid parking lot lights produce more energy than the restaurant uses.

© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios

Taking advantage of the humid subtropical climate, the building is naturally ventilated for about 65% of the time. Jalousie windows operated by outdoor humidity and temperature sensors close automatically when air-conditioning is required. An outdoor “porch” features wood louvered walls and fans to create an extension of the indoor dining room.

© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios
North-south section
North-south section
© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios

Additional sustainable strategies include paving materials that reduce the urban heat island effect, previous surfaces that redirect rainwater, 1,766 square feet of living green wall that increases biodiversity, new LED lighting, and low flow plumbing fixtures. A robust education strategy was the goal of the project. The architecture itself becomes a narrative tool in addition to interior graphics, interactive video content, and gaming unique to this location. The restaurant teaches visitors of all ages to be more dedicated environmental stewards.

© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios

Project location

Address:1596 W Buena Vista Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34737, United States

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsFast foodUnited States
Cite: "McDonald's Global Flagship at Walt Disney World Resort / Ross Barney Architects" 16 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

