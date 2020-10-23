Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
3D Printing for Residential is Market-Ready: Germany's First Building is Under Construction

The first 3D printed residential building in Germany, built by PERI GmbH, and designed by MENSE-KORTE ingenieure+architekten is undergoing construction in Beckum, North Rhine-Westphalia. The two-story printed detached house with approx. 80 sqm of living space per floor is using a system put into practice in Germany for the first time. In fact, the construction technique has come through all of the regulatory approval processes over the last few weeks and months.

3D printing technology for residential construction is now market-ready. Part of North Rhine-Westphalia’s “Innovatives Bauen” or innovative construction development scheme, the first residential 3D printed building is under construction in Germany. In collaboration with Schießl Gehlen Sodeikat, the Technical University of Munich, and MENSE-KORTE ingenieure+architekten, the two-story house is being built for the client Hous3Druck GmbH. A milestone for 3D construction printing technology, the construction of the 3D-printed residential building in Beckum, has engendered other residential printing projects to be drawn up in Germany, according to Thomas Imbacher, Innovation & Marketing Director at PERI GmbH.

Courtesy of PERI
Courtesy of PERI

3D construction printing fundamentally changes the way we build and the process of residential construction. As this is the first building of its kind, we are making a point of printing at a slower rate than what is actually possible. We want to take the opportunity to gain further experience in day-to-day operations as this will help us to leverage the cost reduction potential of our technology to a greater extent in the next printing project. -- Leonhard Braig, Production & Supply Chain Director at PERI GmbH.

Courtesy of PERI
Courtesy of PERI

Using 3D printers of type BOD2 for printing takes around 5 minutes to complete 1m² of a double-skin wall. In fact, with this technology from the Danish manufacturer COBOD, “the printer can move along its frame to any position within the construction and only needs to be calibrated once”. Consisting of triple-skin cavity walls, filled with an insulating compound, the building can undergo manual work, such as the installation of empty pipes and connections, within the printing area while printing is in progress.

The concrete printing process affords us, designers, a high degree of freedom when we are designing buildings. With conventional construction methods, this would only be possible at a great financial cost. With our printed residential building in Beckum, we are demonstrating the potential of the construction printing process. -- Waldemar Korte, partner MENSE-KORTE ingenieure+architekten.

