Unión Suites / FORMAtaller + Departamento de Arquitectura

Unión Suites / FORMAtaller + Departamento de Arquitectura

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Departamento de Arquitectura, FORMAtaller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1049
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  César Béjar, XuXyEh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daltile, AutoCAD, Concremex, Garcia's Ladrillos, Interceramic, Mosaicos Eternos, Revit
  • Lead Architects:Alejandro Ramírez Gasca, Susana Limón Lara, Jorge Alejandro Rivera Gutiérrez
  • Design Team:María José Melo Gómez
  • Clients:Grupo Montemorelos
  • Engineering:Víctor Ruiz
  • Construction:PAVIMAQ
  • City:Guadalajara
  • Country:Mexico
© César Béjar
Text description provided by the architects. FORMAtaller and Departamento de arquitectura develop Suites Union project. It is a long-term temporary-stay building located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
The sun is an important factor because it hits directly to the front and back facades. In order to reduce the solar incidence, a lattice membrane was used to cover most parts of the building.

© César Béjar
The main shape of the building is like a horseshoe. Then an important mass in the shape of an L rises up leaving a series of semi-open bridges in the rest of the extension. This is an open courtyard in the center of the building. That can be seen from some of the rooms and the staircase that circulates between the first, second, and third levels.

© XuXyEh
© César Béjar
It has twelve housing units with different morphologies to offer a wide range of functional possibilities to different users.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
The building has rooms that go from single rooms up to four-person rooms. There is even a couple of two-level apartments on the upper floors.

© XuXyEh
© César Béjar
 Each of the rooms has a place to eat, rest, sleep and wash, as well as a series of balconies that serve as the border between the living space and the lattice membrane that faces the outside. This allows for spatial unfolding and natural thermal isolation. All this causes a greater comfort inside due to the crossed ventilation offered by the design.

© César Béjar
Project location

Address:Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

Departamento de Arquitectura
FORMAtaller
