ZOYA Museum / Architectural buro A2M

ZOYA Museum / Architectural buro A2M

© Mikhail Loskutov© IIya Ivanov© IIya Ivanov© IIya Ivanov

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Moscow, Russia
  Lead Architect:Andrey Adamovich
  City:Moscow
  Country:Russia
© IIya Ivanov
© IIya Ivanov

А huge field surrounded by a small single-story village was chosen as a site for the new Zoya exhibition complex. Keeping in mind the context of the place memorable for the history of the Great Patriotic War, miniature buildings neighboring enormous open space we built out concept around the idea of interscale. The shapes and layout of wooden houses were interpreted through different volumes fit into the museum architecture.

© IIya Ivanov
© IIya Ivanov
Site plan
Site plan
© Mitya Chebanenko
© Mitya Chebanenko

The two-story building with a total area of 2 500 square meters includes an exhibition area, café, gift shop, and all the associated amenities. Each hall is an independent volume having its own expositional function with viewpoints overlooking iconic locations outside – this is how the historic landscape gets involved in the exhibition narrative. All the volumes are streamlined by a colonnade perimeter-wise adding strictness to the museum image, enlarging roofed walking areas, and uniting the building with the surrounding area.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

The original geometry of the building front made of textured concrete panels sharpens light effects and interprets the shapes of the surrounding village houses. Minimalistic interiors made of natural materials make the exposition content stand out, the café with floor-to-ceiling glazing and kitchen are organized around the central element resembling a Russian stove.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

The landscape space around the main building is encircled by a round walking route 50 meters in diameter, it lies through the main monuments – Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya statue, an old museum, Kulik house, execution place. The complex is an original expression, a new shape of the Great Patriotic War memory.

© IIya Ivanov
© IIya Ivanov

Project location

Address:Moscow, Russia

