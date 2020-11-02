KCAP Designs Bucheon Daejang New Town for South Korea

Save this picture! Courtesy of DA Group + KCAP

KCAP Architects & Planners won the international competition for one of the Bucheon Daejang New Town as part of the Seoul metropolitan region in South Korea. Titled Open Fields City, the proposal was made with DA GROUP to create new urban quarters characterized by "fields" and interconnected pathways.

As KCAP outlines, the "South Korean Government has been striving for providing affordable housing, including the efforts to announce the 3rd new town project in the Seoul Metropolitan Region." The Daejang Bucheon New Town area is characterized as the "Gimpo Great Plain" and is used for flat farmlands. The new proposal incorporates design ideas for a post-COVID-19 world in the concept plan for the first village, and it was made to connect residential areas centering around schools.

KCAP associate partner Hyeri Park noted that: “We proposed a special infrastructure system with a contactless automatic delivery service based on underground pipe networks. We opted for porous housing typologies that help the circulation of fresh air and foster the green in the stacked building to cope with COVID and climate change related aspects, we recently have to face together”.

