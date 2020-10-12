Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Building 81 Campus ISAE-SUPAERO / LCR Architectes

Building 81 Campus ISAE-SUPAERO / LCR Architectes

Save this project
Building 81 Campus ISAE-SUPAERO / LCR Architectes

© Kévin Dolmaire© Kévin Dolmaire© Kévin Dolmaire© Kévin Dolmaire+ 15

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Mixed Use Architecture, Laboratory, Offices
Toulouse, France
  • Client:ESID Bordeaux – Department of Defense
  • Engineering:OTEIS, BE Consulting
  • City:Toulouse
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

Text description provided by the architects. The site of intervention is located in Toulouse, within the Campus Rangueil on the site of the Higher Institute of Aeronautics and Space (ISAE-SUPAE- RO), a world leader in higher education in the field of aerospace engineering. The building takes place at the main entrance of ISAE-SUPAERO. The context is characterized by low teaching buildings and large open spaces.

Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

The building is divided into two distinct functionally parts. One part is dedicated to the reception, including a hall and sanitary classified in Establishments Receiving Public (ERP) - 5th category. It is oriented towards the entrance forecourt. The rest of the premises is developed in continuity and shelters the offices of the security officers, a dining area, cloakrooms, and some technical rooms.

Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

The other part of the building hosts classified research laboratories. This «sensitive» part of the project is turned towards the interior of ISAE-SUPAE- RO. A fully enclosed patio is laid out to naturally light the offices and provide a secure outdoor area.

Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

The issue of access and flows is paramount in this project. Indeed, the site of the Institute of Aeronautics and Space is a site that must remain open to the public in order to receive visitors, students, researchers but also be very guarded because of its activities on military research. Working together with the Higher Institute of Aeronautics and Space (ISAE-SUPAERO) and the Establishment of the Defense Infrastructure Service (ESID) has found the right equation between the opening for the reception of the public and the safety to be assured.

Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

A generous roof brings together all the components of the program. The large concrete overhangs unify the figure by generating either a protected forecourt at the entrance of the building to the attention of visitors or a secure patio for users of the laboratory. The building is adorned with metallic garments subtly placed to see and not be seen for laboratories for example and completely disappear in front of the lobby. Thus, the paradox of associating laboratories with a function of reception mysteriously disappears behind this clothing to finally propose a unitary image of the program without ambiguity and without compromise on the desired functionality.

Save this picture!
© Kévin Dolmaire
© Kévin Dolmaire

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:10 Avenue Edouard Belin, 31400 Toulouse, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LCR Architectes
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureResearchlaboratoryOfficesFrance
Cite: "Building 81 Campus ISAE-SUPAERO / LCR Architectes" 12 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949276/building-81-campus-isae-supaero-lcr-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream