© All rights reserved.
Tembusu House / Guz Architects

Tembusu House / Guz Architects

© Patrick Bingham-Hall© Patrick Bingham-Hall© Patrick Bingham-Hall© Patrick Bingham-Hall+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
  • Architects: Guz Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1998
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Patrick Bingham-Hall
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Berker, KONE, Stion, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Guz Wilkinson, Kelly Woo
  • Design Team:Guz Architects
  • Structural Consultant:MSE Consultants
  • Mechanical And Electrical Consultant :Herizal Fitri Consultants
  • Landscape Consultant:Nyee Phoe Flower Garden Private Limited
  • Country:Singapore
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Text description provided by the architects. This is a large family home centered around the owner’s vision of having as much greenery on site, and as low a site coverage as possible. As home to a large, extended family, the built-up area required is substantial. However, a human-scale is maintained by working the house into the existing terrain, softened by layers of roof gardens and sloping terraces.

© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
Section
Section
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

To make the most of the surrounding greenery, landscaped ponds and courtyards were created as focal loci, both to extend visual links to this borrowed landscape, and to separate the various wings of the house for the purpose of maintaining privacy.

© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Taking the Asian cues of extended family courtyard living further the structure is topped off with a sleek large roof with exaggerated overhangs, a 21st century update of vernacular roof forms, necessary protection against the more extreme weather patterns we are experiencing.

© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
Diagram
Diagram
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

In all respects, this home is built to maximize the enjoyment of nature in all its nuances, the one true luxury in Singapore, where being built-up is the status quo.

© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

