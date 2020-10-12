Submit a Project Advertise
P-Flat / Gitai Architects

P-Flat / Gitai Architects

© Yohan Zerdoun© Yohan Zerdoun© Yohan Zerdoun© Yohan Zerdoun+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Paris, France
  • Architects: Gitai Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yohan Zerdoun, Charly Crochu, Ben Gitai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Atelier Pronova, Damiani, Sara Gitai, Trimble
  • Design Team:Ben Gitai, Charly Crochu
  • Engineering:Raphael Gervais
  • Consultants:Diamani
  • Collaborators:Pronova
  • City:Paris
  • Country:France
© Yohan Zerdoun
© Yohan Zerdoun

Text description provided by the architects. Ground-up and Assemblage of architecture elements for future living habitat space Context Transformation, uncertainty, and complexity are among the most striking characteristics of late 20th and early 21st-century culture. This cultural architectural project explores the connection of conceptual and formal expressions of these specific time periods into space. Thus creating a prototype of a new type of apartment in order to connect atmosphere and activities in the habitat space. The main design concept of P- FLAT is to connect the newly constructed walls with the already existing wooden floors, giving the impression that space is created by folding an immense piece of wood. The P-FLAT is a project designed and conceptualized by the architects Ben Gitai and Charly Crochu from Gitai Architects. The flat is located in the 16th district of Paris, France in an Haussmnaian building.

© Yohan Zerdoun
© Yohan Zerdoun
© Yohan Zerdoun
© Yohan Zerdoun

This Project is entailing a complete renovation of a family apartment in an existing space that was redesigned for quality and comfort. The project was completed at the beginning of the year 2020. The Parisian Haussmann buildings have become a major symbol of the city's classic architecture and renowned typo-morphological reference. The understanding of architecture as a medium that establishes a relationship between the history and the future of the city is the core of the design process of the P-FLAT.

The spatial synthesis of the space in the project is a combination of the preserved historical architectonic layers of craftsmanship in the ornamented ceilings, and the unity of the existing floors and the constructed walls, which together creates a new surface. Assemblage The P-FLAT has a flexible spatial experience. Through the constructed walls a new spatial system is created; on one hand, the wall functions as a paravent dividing the space into a private and common space, on the other hand as a space in itself. This space consists of a system of cupboards, shelves, and drawers in the consistent height of 2.35 meters, which is located between the wooden surfaces that are the walls.

© Yohan Zerdoun
© Yohan Zerdoun

This reaffirms that every room is connected and separated at the same time. In the spatial atmosphere and expression of this project, materiality was of premiere importance, with most of its elements being wooden-made. Thus, creating a dialogue between the ground and space, whereas the former extends into the latter and creates one single architectural embodiment. Transformation The P-FLAT project proposes to transform the given space into a new hierarchical structure.

© Yohan Zerdoun
© Yohan Zerdoun

The design is exploring how to improve the habitability of space and balancing the need for functionality and aesthetics. The project attempts to make future living more inclusive and sustainable by unifying the space and creating a permanent expression. This expression comes as a result of regrouping, reshaping, and remodeling simple figures or entities that are forming a new equilibrium in the apartment.

© Yohan Zerdoun
© Yohan Zerdoun

16th arrondissement of Paris, Paris, France

Cite: "P-Flat / Gitai Architects" 12 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949166/p-flat-gitai-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

