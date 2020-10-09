Submit a Project Advertise
  Golf House / eneseis Arquitectura

Golf House / eneseis Arquitectura

Golf House / eneseis Arquitectura

© David Frutos

  Lead Architects: Daniel Solbes, José Luis Durán, David Moreno, Javier Yáñez
  Design Team: Daniel Solbes, José Luis Durán, David Moreno, Javier Yáñez
© David Frutos
Text description provided by the architects. The plot’s location, on the San Juan beach in Alicante, was the launching pad for this project. It is situated within a development area in which unhindered views can be enjoyed over the open space that forms the golf course.

© David Frutos
Through its “U” shaped layout, we sought to enclose the space to the outside, isolating it from the neighbouring buildings, opening northwards, where the dweller will socialise, and from where the main views can be seen. It is there where the house becomes permeable, without losing sight of much sought after cosy spaces.

© David Frutos
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© David Frutos
The property is located with the aim of utilising the inherent unevenness of the plot, subtly using the terrain itself for support, thus endowing it with a unique presence.

© David Frutos
Axonometric
Axonometric
© David Frutos
The inner level absorbs a major part of the project, the public spaces are arranged into a sole stanza that forms an “L” shape, allowing for intimacy in the bedrooms though without losing the connection between them. The rest areas are finished with a “U” shaped layout and continue onto the upper floor.

© David Frutos
Concrete and masonry work take centre stage in the property. The overbearing, opaque and rigid appearance noted from the outside becomes light and fluid within the private areas, thus converging as a concrete laminate that creates the spaces that frame the large glazed windows.

© David Frutos
Sections
Sections
© David Frutos
Cite: "Golf House / eneseis Arquitectura" [Casa golf / eneseis Arquitectura] 09 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949158/golf-house-eneseis-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

