Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research
  4. South Korea
  5. Magok Hive Office Building / Archium + In-Cheurl Kim

Magok Hive Office Building / Archium + In-Cheurl Kim

Save this project
Magok Hive Office Building / Archium + In-Cheurl Kim

© Park Youngchae© Park Youngchae© Park Youngchae© Park Youngchae+ 53

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Research, Office Buildings
Gangseo-gu, South Korea
  • Architect In Charge:In-cheurl Kim + Archium
  • Designer:Sungjin Kim
  • Structure:RC structure
  • Structural Engineer :Dongyang Structural Engineer Group Company Limited
  • Construction Work:COAZ
  • City:Gangseo-gu
  • Country:South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Park Youngchae
© Park Youngchae

The structural format from the “Magok Hive” is the same as “Urban Hive”, which was designed in 2008. By combining columns and beams diagonally, it created a structural wall in which the flow of gravity came down straight and removed the gap between the stress lines.

Save this picture!
© Park Youngchae
© Park Youngchae
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Park Youngchae
© Park Youngchae

When a glass-wall that divides the interior is separated from the structural wall, the structural wall can become an exterior skin. This method is based on the principle from the Korean traditional building, “Hanok”. In the case of “Hanok”, there are the exterior skins behind the wooden structure. It can be applied at modern structural system, reinforced concrete.

Save this picture!
© Park Youngchae
© Park Youngchae

The space of the research facilities, offices and supporting facilities will become one by the seven-story atrium open toward the sky. The atrium is empty, but not just empty. It will be filled with light coming into the skylight and the gaze going in and out of each floors.

Save this picture!
© Park Youngchae
© Park Youngchae
Save this picture!
Section B3
Section B3
Save this picture!
Front Elevation
Front Elevation
Save this picture!
© Park Youngchae
© Park Youngchae

At noon, the diamond of light will flow the polycarbonate wall, which is located at the middle. It will arrive at the transparent floor constructed by resin containing white gravels. The 1,800mm-wide transparent band becomes a stream that connects the lobby diagonally, allowing the space to flow.

Save this picture!
© Park Youngchae
© Park Youngchae

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:58-3 Magok-dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Archium
Office
In-Cheurl Kim
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResearchOfficesOffice buildingsSouth Korea
Cite: "Magok Hive Office Building / Archium + In-Cheurl Kim" 09 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949139/magok-hive-office-building-archium-plus-in-cheurl-kim> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream