Berta Bakery & Coffee Shop / 3DM Architecture

Berta Bakery & Coffee Shop / 3DM Architecture

© Zak Pulis

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Ħal Għargħur, Malta
  • Architects: 3DM Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Zak Pulis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Elektra, Eurocraft, ICI, McNeel, Trimble
  • Design Team:Maurizio Ascione, Zak Pulis, Faye Cachia Mintoff
  • Engineering:ICI Ltd.
  • Consultants:ICI Ltd.
  • Collaborators:ICI Ltd.
  • City:Ħal Għargħur
  • Country:Malta
© Zak Pulis
© Zak Pulis

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Gharghur, BERTA has a long history of bringing people together. From just after World War 2 up until just a few years ago, it acted as a tea room in the heart of this small village. BERTA was conceived as a continuation of this tradition, representing life in its simplest form, the bond between people, and the ability to appreciate every moment. The project is the personified feeling of being with somebody you know, who you look for when seeking comfort. Through the representation of simple village life in the Mediterranean, the simplicity and character of BERTA can start to emerge.

© Zak Pulis
© Zak Pulis
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Zak Pulis
© Zak Pulis

It is reflected in the combination of different functions in the same place, creating one monolithic volume which is connected and allows the project to feel like one cohesive whole. The different elements of the interior - the bar, the bakery, the coffee – are designed in harmony with each other, providing a feeling of comfort to the users experiencing the space.

© Zak Pulis
© Zak Pulis

This harmony is achieved through simple forms, using light tones that provide an airy and fresh atmosphere. The vein cut travertine marble used for the floor and counter, the earth tone lime base plaster applied to the backdrop of the bar, and the oak timber structure and furniture present in the space contrast the rough textured limestone that showcases the age of the space itself.

© Zak Pulis
© Zak Pulis

As a result, tension is formed between the warm tones of the material and the sharp but sensitive geometric lines, which in conjunction with each other create a dynamic yet calm interior. BERTA provides an atmosphere of being and staying at ease – special but discreet, elegant in its bare essence.

© Zak Pulis
© Zak Pulis

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ħal Għargħur, Malta

