TEN Studio / NAM Arquitectura

TEN Studio / NAM Arquitectura

© José Hevia

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings, Cowork Interiors
Tarragona, Spain
  • Architects: NAM Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  88
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Lead Architect:Nacho Álvarez Martínez
  • Collaborators:Aida Adcock Colas
  • Graphic Design:Anna Pons
  • City:Tarragona
  • Country:Spain
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The space we found initially was an old art shop and it was all covered in plaster layers, reducing the space in every direction, especially reducing the height, and hiding the character of the building, built around 1930 with bricks and casted steel columns.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Our job was focused on removing all the make-up from the space and discover all the traces that where hiding underneath. That lead us to bring more light to the 4 meters main room trough the two old storefront windows. We used five tables as the main elements to organize the work space, leaving one in the first area, the kitchen area, and four to the work area. Another four small tables where set on the upper floor, in the meeting area, allowing the users to move the tables as they need, of creating another big one.

© José Hevia
Axo
Axo
© José Hevia

The materials used in the intervention are basically wood for all the furniture, kitchen, shelves, lockers… and steel for the structures, the tables, stairs and upper floor.

© José Hevia

Project location

Address:Carrer Méndez Núñez, 10, 43004 Tarragona, Spain

