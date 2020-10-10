Apartments for the Employees EUROPA-PARK / archis Architekten +Ingenieure

Submit a Project Advertise
Sustainability, Residential
Rust, Germany
  • Lead Architects:Andreas Pfeiffer
  • Design Team:Andreas Pfeiffer and design team: Eszter Berecz, Lena Busch, Victoria Duarte, Alejandro González, Annette Hocher, Thomas Teck
  • Clients:EUROPA-PARK GmbH & Co Mach KG Ann-Kathrin Mack
  • City:Rust
  • Country:Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The housing concept for the employees of one of Europe's biggest amusement parks combines indoor living spaces with comfortable and environmentally friendly outdoor areas. In the heart of the Black Forest in Germany, the use of wood in combination with high-quality green spaces offers the necessary comfort to provide a homelike character to the park's temporary and permanent staff members.

The three individual buildings create a green core with a high amenity value. The roof of the underground parking is used as an outdoor retreat area, which is well connected to the adjacent outdoor rural space, e.g. the meadow orchard. Many seasonal employees have different work shifts and need individual rest periods. The urban development concept and the buildings from this first phase of the construction support this approach with the proper combination of individual spaces and common living areas.

The appropriate use of glass and extensive heat- and sun protection has been taken into consideration during the design process. Providing privacy as well as adequate soundproofing, each inhabitant can create his or her own comfort zone. With 14 flats for people with reduced mobility, a residential complex is created for everyone. The interior garden space, at a higher level, is also accessible.

In addition to the wooden facade and the natural materials of the interior, the necessary thermal energy is generated in a sustainable way and without CO2 emissions. The building shell does not require a high level of maintenance. The roof terraces have been covered with green that also contributes to the sustainability of the complex and provides a contemporary that innovative living for its residents.

Address:Ellenweg 12, 77977 Rust, Germany

