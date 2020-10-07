Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Square
  4. Italy
  5. L.B. Alberti Square Renovation / Archiplanstudio

L.B. Alberti Square Renovation / Archiplanstudio

Save this project
L.B. Alberti Square Renovation / Archiplanstudio

© Giuseppe Gradella© Giuseppe Gradella© Giuseppe Gradella© Giuseppe Gradella+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Square, Renovation
Mantua, Italy
  • Clients:Municipality of Mantova
  • City:Mantua
  • Country:Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Giuseppe Gradella
© Giuseppe Gradella

Text description provided by the architects. A historical reading tells us how Piazza Leon Battista Alberti was defined in its current configuration only at the beginning of the 20th century. Before that period it was never a square; the open space was used as a courtyard or a monastic cloister. The latest demolitions that have taken place have defined the urban void by deforming the space towards the northwest by removing the regularity of the shape of the square as it appears in the maps of 1935.

Save this picture!
© Giuseppe Gradella
© Giuseppe Gradella
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Giuseppe Gradella
© Giuseppe Gradella

The project for the construction of the temple has never been accompanied by a design that could define a precise relationship with the urban space. The new arrangement of the floors aims to make the perception of space unitary while maintaining the possibility of reading the different functions and the different signs and meanings that have settled over time; aspects that jointly define the precise character of the place today.

Save this picture!
© Giuseppe Gradella
© Giuseppe Gradella
Save this picture!
Details
Details

The intention is to give the square a regular shape by specifying the edge placed to the west, by creating a small row of trees. The formal choices underlie an almost archaeological approach with the intention of keeping in balance the signs that define the different characters of the places in the overall composition. The area on which the cloister once stood will still be identifiable in its geometric structure thanks to the use of white stone slabs that define the perimeter of the porticoed cloister. The part in front of the side entrance of the basilica constitutes the central space of the square which celebrates Leon Battista Alberti, scholar, and architect, and is hierarchical by introducing a mixture of white pebbles to the river pebbles that pave the whole square, which defines the monumental space.

Save this picture!
© Giuseppe Gradella
© Giuseppe Gradella

On the opposite side of the Albertian façade, there is a contemplative seat made with a bronze structure, on which there are: the stone cube that houses the bas-relief that reproduces the structure of the Albertian front for use by the visually impaired, some stone finds from the basilica's factory worthy of enhancement, an engraved slab that recalls the custody of the Sacred Vessels in the crypt of the temple, origin of the construction of the cult building, a seat accompanied by a vertical structure that allows providing basic tourist information.

Save this picture!
© Giuseppe Gradella
© Giuseppe Gradella

To separate the main places of the monumental space and the areas destined for commercial activities, a threshold was provided consisting of some engraved plates celebrating the intellectual figure of Leon Battista Alberti placed on the ground. This choice is linked to the lapidary tradition of the historic city which in Mantua has numerous and extraordinary examples; above all the front of the Bertani house and the churchyard of Santa Maria Della Carità. In order to define the lower edge of the square which is currently fringed, a tree-lined space is introduced with seats dedicated to the rest of the people, while the portion of the square adjacent to the vegetation system is simply intended for daily and commercial activities.

Save this picture!
© Giuseppe Gradella
© Giuseppe Gradella

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:46100 Mantua, Province of Mantua, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Archiplanstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignSquareRefurbishmentRenovationItaly
Cite: "L.B. Alberti Square Renovation / Archiplanstudio" 07 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948905/lb-alberti-square-renovation-archiplanstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream