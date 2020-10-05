Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Logie Point House / Guz Architects

Logie Point House / Guz Architects

© Patrick Bingham-Hall© Patrick Bingham-Hall© Patrick Bingham-Hall© Patrick Bingham-Hall+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jersey
  • Architects: Guz Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Patrick Bingham-Hall
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Door Entry IP, Lummel GmBH & Co.KG, Solar Strategies, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Guz Wilkinson
  • Design Team:Guz Architects Private Limited, Riva Architects
  • Engineering And Construction:Onhill Design & Construction Company Limited
  • Landscape:Nurture Ecology Limited
  • Collaborators:Riva Architects
  • Main Contractor:Houze Construction Limited
  • Structural Engineer :Ross-Gower Associates
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineer:Henderson Green
  • Quantity Surveyor:Tillyard Chartered Quantity Surveyors
  • Country:Jersey
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Text description provided by the architects. Two houses on a stunning headland site in Jersey UK. Jersey is a small island off the north coast of France. The site is a beautiful headland covered in native heather and gorse, it being too windy and exposed to allow trees to grow.

© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
Section AA
Section AA
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Our design philosophy for the 2 houses was to integrate the houses into the existing headland to minimize the impact especially when seen from above. To achieve this the houses ‘grow’ out of the sloping site with roof gardens on top. The main living room pavilions then had curved sloping roofs with photovoltaic cells integrated into the roofs.

© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

For the main house the building tied into the sloping ground on both ends to enclose a protected south facing courtyard which contains a natural swimming pool which is filtered by reeds and plants rather than a conventional chlorine system.

© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

The house is clad in a stone or slate which was also from the UK. The stone has an earthy feel and helps tie the buildings into the headland. The houses were designed to be eco friendly from the start with high levels of insulation, heating using air source heat pumps and photovoltaic cells with Tesla ‘powerwalls’ to provide electrical storage so the house can be off grid.

Project gallery

