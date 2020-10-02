Submit a Project Advertise
  5. New Zubiaur Musika Eskola / Javier de las Heras Solé

New Zubiaur Musika Eskola / Javier de las Heras Solé

New Zubiaur Musika Eskola / Javier de las Heras Solé
© Adrià Goula
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Performing Arts Center, Educational Architecture, Educational Interiors
Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain
  • Architects: Javier de las Heras Solé
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1010
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adrià Goula
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Larraondo, Radimer, Uxama
  • Lead Architect:Javier de las Heras Solé
  • Collaborators:Gerard Codina Mas, Salvador Bou Gracia, Mercedes Sánchez Hernández
  • Promotor:Amorebieta-Etxano Udala
  • Structure:Eskubi-Turró arquitectes slp
  • Engineering:Proisotec enginyeria slp
  • Acoustic Engineering:Eko
  • Energy Efficiency:Societat Orgànica
  • Topography:Doitu
  • City:Amorebieta-Etxano
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
© Adrià Goula
Text description provided by the architects. Understand the Zeleieta Zentroa as an autonomous organism. Convert its dividing wall in an extra facade to complete and resolve all the perimeter of the actual facilities.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save the original wall of the adjoining 'frontón' ballcourt and incorporate it as the real protagonist of the project. Give it visibility and present the layers of time that we recognize when we see the different overlapping walls, in order to preserve our heritage and memory.

© Adrià Goula
Schemes
Schemes
© Adrià Goula
Once the formal autonomy of the adjacent cultural centre is assumed, we understand that the Musika Eskola will work as an independent element, respecting the orthogonal criteria and abstraction of the facilities, but still being a singular and recognizable element.

© Adrià Goula
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Adrià Goula
Free the new facade –dividing wall- and separate ourselves to create a ground floor patio and an empty passing in the rest of the floors. The floor closes around a patio that will work as a drain element and tank in case of a flood. It is given an offset from the longitudinal facade to build a porch all across the floor and emphasise the access.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
The top floors resolve the program forming a regular prism three floors high, parallel to the new facade-dividing wall- and a corbel. Compacts floors are trying to achieve an optimization in the available area. An effective, useful and compact box.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
To achieve a totally open floor the structure resolves in the perimeter so the facade is turned into a load baring wall. The stairs is outside this prism with an involving glass so we have a greater transparency. Stairs as an architectonic experience so that the user can have a view of the park and understand the patio dimensions and the building character as an exent, abstract and singular space.

© Adrià Goula
Address:San Pedro Kalea, 32, 48340 Amorebieta-Etxano, Bizkaia, Spain

Javier de las Heras Solé
Cite: "New Zubiaur Musika Eskola / Javier de las Heras Solé" [Nueva Zubiaur Musika Eskola / Javier de las Heras Solé] 02 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948765/new-zubiaur-musika-eskola-javier-de-las-heras-sole> ISSN 0719-8884

