Angle House / Carbogno Ceneda Architects

Houses, Sustainability • United Kingdom Architects: Carbogno Ceneda Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Agnese Sanvito

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk INTERNORM Athena Electical , Delta Lighting , Green Building Store , Porcelain Tiles , Porotherm , The Bespoke Brick Company Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Carbogno Ceneda Architects

Design Team: Andrea Carbogno, Sophia Ceneda

Clients: Andrea Carbogno, Sophia Ceneda

Engineering: Engineering HRW

Landscape: Andrea Carbogno, Sophia Ceneda, Air-tight specialist Alex Whitcroft, MVHR Design Green Building Store, PV Design Athena Electrical

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. ANGLE HOUSE is a contemporary house that occupies a very restricted site at the heart of Tottenham in North London.

Despite the challenging site and planning constraints including an awkward plot shape, massing consideration and the neighbour’s rights of light, little is compromised in the spacious design. It offers a 110m2 home with 2 bedrooms and a ‘home office’ space, which also benefits from a 40m2 garden. This is because the completed scheme makes efficient use of every inch of the site without compromising orientation opportunities.

The house presents a modest appearance on the street but behind an angled front elevation conceals generous living spaces embellished with daylight and greenery views from all directions through dual aspect and the presence of large skylights. The exceptional biophilic experience is enhanced internally by the choice of natural materials – in particular European oak - throughout.

The design also prioritised a passive approach that sought to address environmental and energy issues from the outset. As a result, the building as a whole operates on very low energy demand.

Form and fabric respond adequately to its context too. With its external light-grey brick envelope and gentle pitched roof, the new built blends into the surrounding terraces; yet its contemporaneity is decisively declared through the contrast of colourful metal reveals and simple details that are designed to last ensuring a lesser footprint on the environment in the long-term.