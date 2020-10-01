Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Green Cloister / cys.asdo

Green Cloister / cys.asdo

Save this project
Green Cloister / cys.asdo

© K,M Lee© K,M Lee© K,M Lee© K,M Lee+ 18

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Architecture
Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: cys.asdo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  545
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  K,M Lee
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: PANDOMO
  • Architect In Charge:Chung-yei Sheng
  • Design Team:Jill Yang, Orange Kahn, Peggy Chiang
  • Client:Newland Developers Group
  • City:Taipei
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© K,M Lee
© K,M Lee

Text description provided by the architects. The site for this project is a rare well - reserved land in the middle of Taipei city. Filled with large old trees. A welcome reception center is planned to be sited on the site.

Save this picture!
© K,M Lee
© K,M Lee
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© K,M Lee
© K,M Lee

Instead of cutting some of the trees to build the required programs, we carefully planted the programs alone side the trees as individual objects, and then reconnect them with corridors. The curved canopy/roof and round objects sited carefully alone side these trees with different height and size.

Save this picture!
© K,M Lee
© K,M Lee
Save this picture!
© K,M Lee
© K,M Lee

Walking in the woods and blurring inside/ outside experience is the designed attraction for the reception center.

Save this picture!
© K,M Lee
© K,M Lee
Save this picture!
© K,M Lee
© K,M Lee

We use semi reflected aluminum panel to be the exterior wall material which can somehow reflect the surrounding greenery environment onto the objects themselves. They coherent with the reflection on the glass of the connecting corridor. The semi reflected / transparent quality of the building penetrates in the green provides a new walking through experience for the visitors. Blending into the rarely seen greenery context in Taipei city is the ultimate goal for this project.

Save this picture!
© K,M Lee
© K,M Lee
Save this picture!
© K,M Lee
© K,M Lee

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
cys.asdo
Office

Products

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Green Cloister / cys.asdo" 01 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948728/green-cloister-cysdo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream