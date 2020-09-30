Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Ukhia Schools / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA

Ukhia Schools / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA

Save this project
Ukhia Schools / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA

© Kashef Chowdhury© Kashef Chowdhury© Kashef Chowdhury© Kashef Chowdhury+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
কক্সবাজার, Bangladesh
  • Design And Supervision:Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA
  • Architect:Kashef Chowdhury
  • Design Team:Saif M Ahsan, Ahsan Habib, Iffat Mahmud Khan
  • Client:Friendship
  • Engineering Advisor:Sefaul Alam
  • Supervising Engineer:Amrul Hasan
  • Site Engineer:Uhlanong Marma
  • Construction:Friendship
  • Cost:USD 11,000
  • City:কক্সবাজার
  • Country:Bangladesh
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kashef Chowdhury
© Kashef Chowdhury

Text description provided by the architects. This prototype school was designed for construction within the Rohingya refugee camps, arguably the largest refugee camp in the world, in the southernmost district of Bangladesh close to the border with Myanmar. In view of government-imposed restrictions on the use of ‘permanent’ building materials like cement, brick, steel etc, the architect opted for the single most available bio-degradable material in the country: Bamboo.

Save this picture!
© Kashef Chowdhury
© Kashef Chowdhury
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kashef Chowdhury
© Kashef Chowdhury

Thus the structure is all bamboo - wall, stair, floors and roof - and is built using traditional techniques employing ropes and strings rather than nails and clamps. The roof is formed of local thatch deployed over the bamboo structure, impenetrable against high rainfall. The project was designed and detailed in three days, and constructed in a month.

Save this picture!
© Kashef Chowdhury
© Kashef Chowdhury

Craftsmen with expertise in traditional wooden boat making were employed to help with time-tested methods of tying and fixing bamboo without nails. Members of the Friendship Culture and Preservation team, well conversant with such techniques, worked side by side with members of the refugee community, supervised by engineers and architects traveling constantly from the architect’s office in Dhaka.

Save this picture!
© Kashef Chowdhury
© Kashef Chowdhury

Because of the scarcity of free spaces available within the high density camp areas, the footprint of the structure had to be kept to a minimum. But it opens up inside by way of separation of the inner structure and the ‘skin’ of the outer peripheral screen. The latter serves as a filter against external noise, rain and solar heat gain. This breathing screen lets in filtered light and helps to keep a naturally comfortable environment indoors while offering a veritable connection to the outside. The articulation of the two classrooms connected by a curving stair helps to provide exciting playful spaces for small children. The day-school can function fully without power, helped by the light pouring into the threshold space open to the sky.

Save this picture!
© Kashef Chowdhury
© Kashef Chowdhury
Save this picture!
Side Elevation
Side Elevation
Save this picture!
© Kashef Chowdhury
© Kashef Chowdhury

The plight of the Rohingya is the making of one of the saddest stories in recent human history. Their children are victims of circumstance, destined now to grow up in a refugee camp against a yet unknown future. In the golden light filtering through the familiar bamboo, in the playful, bright and generous spaces inside, the design desires to achieve just one thing: To lift the human spirit in however subtle a manner, for those however young in age.

Save this picture!
© Kashef Chowdhury
© Kashef Chowdhury

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cox's Bazar - Teknaf Hwy, কক্সবাজার, Bangladesh

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsBangladesh
Cite: "Ukhia Schools / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA" 30 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948699/ukhia-schools-kashef-chowdhury-urbana> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream