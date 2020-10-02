Home + Homestay / AML Design studio

+ 46

Architect In Charge: Amulong

Design Team: Amulong, Xiaoyou Song, Chong Liu

City: Beijing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Own house: The owner's father is an old man who is nearly 80 years old, an authentic peasant father, kind and simple.

In the part of his home, we designed a flower bed by the window, a vegetable plot, a long table for playing chess, and a low stool to bask in the sun.

May the afternoon sun always shine on the old man’s kind face.

B&B: The brand of the B&B is "Ye Lan Xing She", which means a courtyard with stars, so we inserted a triangular tent-like building with windows on the top to meet the scene.

Homestay + Homestay: The best way to be a homestay is to have the owner often chat with the guests, talk about the local folk customs and the location of the nearby landscape.

Between the old man’s home and the homestay there are windows to meet up, and there is also a space for each to maintain privacy. This more possibility is the precious feature of the country house, to feel the simplicity and enthusiasm of the villagers, simple and real.

In such an environment and atmosphere, people will become relaxed and moved. May the old man’s kind smile remain in the memory of every guest!